The solar eclipse is getting closer, so you must prepare to enjoy this experience.

Regarding the percentage that can be observed, it will vary in each city, for example, the states that will enjoy better visibility of this astronomical event are Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila, Chihuahua, and of these, the cities of Mazatlán, Durango, Torreón and Piedras Black will have the highest percentage of observation.

In Tepic, Puerto Vallarta and Monterrey it can be seen at 95%, while for Guadalajara, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas and part of Tamaulipas it is 90%.

For the center of the country; Mexico City and Puebla will be able to appreciate it at 74%, Puebla at 70%, Veracruz at 69% and Acapulco at 65%.

Between these states and cities, the duration of the eclipse will be the same, but it will not be seen the same way.

Remember that this solar eclipse will occur next April 8, starting at 11:07:25 am, with its maximum point at 11:51 am, ending at 12:32:09 pm.

