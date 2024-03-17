If there’s one brand we haven’t understood lately, it’s Smart. Having grown up with very small cars, whose entire identity was based on things that no one else made, all of which has now been thrown overboard in one fell swoop as the brand continues to exist as a joint venture between Mercedes and China’s Geely. And why? To make room for the seemingly dime a dozen types of crossovers. Strange, isn’t it?

And then there is naming. Their first new model appeared under the name No. 1. Not “number one”, not “number one”, but “hashtag one”. Yes indeed. Very fashionable and progressive, about three minutes; and it’s quite difficult to put a hashtag online. This extreme irony seems to have escaped Smart’s mind. Now they have a second brainchild, which is called not No. 2, but No. 3 – logical.

Differences between Smart No. 1 and No. 3

At first glance, it appears to be a slightly modified No. 1 car, with a neatly truncated roofline giving it a ‘coupe-like’ and ‘dynamic’ appearance. Look a little further and there’s something more going on. For example, the Smart #3 is about 13 centimeters longer than the #1 and 8 centimeters lower, partly due to a more streamlined silhouette, partly due to its lower ground clearance.

It also has a longer wheelbase (3.5 centimeters difference) and a 50/50 weight distribution (the #1 tips the scales toward the rear axle). The Mercedes design team who drew the car notes that “the roofline and entry space must be correct; so we made it a little longer.

#3 is surprisingly spacious.

The interventions reduce rear seat headroom by 35mm compared to No. 1, but you’ll hardly notice it as the roller shutter for the glass roof has been eliminated. Legroom has really increased, even to unusually large proportions for a 4.4 meter long car. Are we paying attention to Renault, Stellantis and other manufacturers who seem to have forgotten about rear passengers lately?

The emphasis on space, of course, is not accidental: Smart now produces cars mainly for the Chinese market, where space is a luxury. In addition, today’s buyers seem to be even more critical of elaborate interior details than we Europeans. That’s why Smart has finished the #3 as if it belonged two segments up: they claim the materials, fit and finish will be impeccable. The same seems to apply to the pre-production models we’re testing.

The interior of #3 is practically no different from that of its sister model. Below the center screen, we noticed three round vents instead of two elongated ones. The rest of the design is the same: a high center console that flows into a low, neatly designed instrument panel. The seat is still relatively high due to the crossover, which improves visibility and enhances the feeling of space.

The technical characteristics of Smart are recognizable.

The technology also remains unchanged: Smart #3 is available in four versions with a single engine on the rear axle (272 hp) or as a Brabus with two engines (428 hp). Yes, the same crazy numbers as the recently unveiled Volvo that everyone seems to be looking forward to.

All versions have a 66 kWh battery except the entry-level Pro model; it gets 49 kWh. It can charge a little slower: 130 kW compared to 150, and its onboard charger is much slower: 7.4 instead of 22 kW. The range also lags behind the rest – from 415 to 455 kilometers. Nice price – 38,395 euros (37,997 euros in Belgium).

Brabus Smart #3 drives fantastic.

Today we drive a Premium (the average of five versions) and a Brabus; we have to be beaten out of the latter with a stick. No one expects that such an innocent, but well-mannered case could turn out to be so mercilessly cruel, and this makes it especially funny. The Brabus accelerates from 0 to 60 in 3.7 seconds, and while it’s becoming increasingly normal for us to record such numbers, it’s still quite unique that they come from a car that weighs half a ton. Besides Tesla, only #1, Volvo EX30 and Zeekr.

The #3 has a more rigidly tuned chassis than the #1, and the Brabus version adds more rigidity and control. This is welcome with such power surges. When cornering high above the Alcantara seats, you notice there’s still little lean or roll, and on wet road surfaces the Smartje’s weight easily shifts straight forward.

But power delivery and traction control are top notch: the slightest hint of wheel spin with the four Michelins and you’re off. Comfort mode has a bit of a step in gear, allowing you to brake quickly if you’re not shooting madly towards the horizon. But in Sport mode and the special, hemostatic mode, the Brabus No. 3 really hangs in tension.

#3 is clearly not finished yet.

If there’s anything that can spoil the pleasant experience of insanely fast spatial movement “a little,” it’s the digital capabilities on board. Smart is proud to say that systems can be improved or expanded with over-the-air updates, but it’s almost as if the approach was “just throw it out on the market, we’ll fix it later.” And we’re not just talking about the orchestral number of honks and horns that seem to be dwindling for Europe.

The busy moving leopard mascot in the center display struggles to understand your voice commands, the meter screen displays a nice “camera locked” message when it’s raining, and the Dutch navigation voice is just as bad. She makes comments like “turn right here and then turn right again” and the now immortal “soon follow the main road happily” (that’s not a typo, she actually says that).

It also continues to honk at you if you’re even a fraction over the speed limit, even if you’ve turned off the warning. If you’re already under the impression that Chinese software is often incomplete and compromises the ease of use and friendliness established here, Smart #3 will do little to dispel that thought.

No matter what, this Smart can still be a success.

The question is whether it makes much difference when the rest of the car is so well put together and offers so much value for the money. We’re delighted with the Brabus in this test, but the regular No. 3, which hits 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and stays below the Dutch subsidy limit of 45 grand in many versions, is also a bargain. Add to all that some eye-catching colors and matching wheels, and this Smart may well find an enthusiastic audience – even if it has lost a little of its original branding ethos.

Technical characteristics of Brabus Smart No. 3 (2024)

Motor

2 electric motors

428 pcs.

543 Nm

66 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/unit in 3.7 s

maximum speed 180 km/unit.

Consumption (average)

17.6 kWh/100 km

Range (statement)

415 km (WLTP)

Loading time

<3 hours up to 22 kW (10-80%)

<30 min. bizh 150 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

4,400 x 1,844 x

1.556 mm (LxWxH)

2785 mm (wheelbase)

1,910 kg

15 + 370/1160 l (luggage)

Prices

€50,895 (Netherlands)

nnb (B)