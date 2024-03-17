During the early hours of this Sunday, in different parts of the state capital, three men were violently deprived of their lives, one of them was shot in the head while having fun in a lounge. festivities of the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood.

The Municipal Police of Culiacán was notified that a person named Margarito “N”, 50 years old, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, who died while receiving first aid.

According to the data, the victim attended a party, which was held in a room, located on Antonio Nakayama Avenue, corner of Mariano Escobedo Street, in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood, when he went out to get some air, a person approached him, Without saying a word, he shot him in the head at close range and then fled the scene.

Margarito, still alive, was loaded by family and friends into a private vehicle and taken to a nearby medical clinic, where upon receiving first aid he died from his injuries.

In a second incident recorded on a dirt road in the Huizaches neighborhood, the body of a man was located, who had gunshot wounds and had a belt placed over his neck.

The victim, of medium build, was wearing blue jeans and was not carrying any identification document, so his body was sent to the Forensic Medical Service.

A third victim was found wrapped in a blanket, with signs of violence and gunshots, on the Benito Juárez highway bypass, in the southern part of the state capital.

According to the characteristics, it is a male person, approximately 40 years old, with a thick build, he was wearing black shorts and a T-shirt and did not have any identification on him.

MV

Themes

Sinaloa violence in Mexico

