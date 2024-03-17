Santa Marinella, March 17, 2024 – Last night, at around 11:15 p.m., an event occurred at the former Santa Marinella cement plant that attracted the attention of law enforcement and rescue teams. A severely damaged warehouse beam suddenly broke, causing part of the structure to collapse and debris to fall onto the roadway of Via delle Colonia.

The carabinieri, who promptly arrived at the scene, immediately patrolled the area, coordinating the movement of vehicles and pedestrians and thereby guaranteeing the safety of citizens. At the same time, the Civitavecchia fire brigade conducted a thorough inspection of the site to assess the extent of the damage and possible consequences for public safety.

The analysis showed that another part of the beam was also in disrepair, so a decision was made to demolish the parts deemed unsafe. The intervention made possible by the use of a ladder truck avoided further risks to public safety.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the accident, also due to the speed and efficiency of rescue efforts. The situation is now under control, but the event has raised concerns about the safety of decommissioned structures in the area and the need for ongoing maintenance and monitoring.

