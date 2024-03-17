Russians in Russia and beyond, including the Netherlands, voted at noon on Sunday in protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin. They responded to the call of the widow of the deceased oppositionist Alexei Navalny at about the same time to come to the polling station and, for example, hand in an unfilled voting form. In Moscow and St. Petersburg, thousands of people came out around noon, international news agencies write.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Russian embassy in The Hague around 12 noon. Russians in Kazakhstan, Thailand, Armenia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Japan and Turkey, among others, also did this at the embassies and consulates of these countries, The Moscow Times writes. The newspaper refers to images circulating on social networks. According to the human rights organization OVD-Info, at least 47 people were arrested in thirteen cities in connection with the elections.

Sunday is the last day of voting in the Russian presidential election. Putin’s critics and independent Russian media also called the election a “sham” because serious opponents of the incumbent president were detained or barred from running.

