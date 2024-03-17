Russians can go to polling stations on Sunday, the last day to vote in the presidential election. This turns out to be an opportunity not only for the Kremlin to maintain the appearance of democracy, but also for citizens to vote in protest.
Russians can go to polling stations on Sunday, the last day to vote in the presidential election. This turns out to be an opportunity not only for the Kremlin to maintain the appearance of democracy, but also for citizens to vote in protest.
© Ruetir 2024. All Rights Reserved.
Leave a Reply