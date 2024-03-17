At least 74 people were arrested this Sunday in Russia, during the third day of the presidential elections in which the opposition to the Kremlin called to vote against the current president, Vladimir Putin, who aspires to revalidate his mandate.

The arrests were made in 17 cities in the country, including Moscow, reported the OVD-Info portal, which ensures the rights of those detained by the police.

At least 19 arrests have been recorded so far in the Russian capital. A couple, according to OVD-Info, was taken to the police station for a scarf with quotes from George Orwell, author of the novel “1984.”

Another 29 people were detained in Kazan, capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

Many of the detainees had attended the “Midday against Putin” action, called by the Russian opposition.

A large number of Russians came today at 12:00 noon to vote against the Kremlin’s candidate, Vladimir Putin, in a massive show of rejection coordinated by the opposition against the president’s re-election and the war in Ukraine.

Participation already exceeds 74 percent in the elections

Participation in the Russian presidential elections exceeded 74 percent of the census with just over six hours left before the closing of the last voting centers, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Russia reported today.

By 2:15 PM Moscow time, participation was 74.09 percent of the census, estimated at 112 million citizens, according to CEC data.

