Rome, March 17, 2024 – Record result at the Acea Run Rome The Marathon. In the men’s race, the race record falls thanks to Kenyan Asbel Rutto, who wins in a time of 2 hours 06:24 at the impressive finish of the Fori Imperiali, next to the Colosseum.

It is the fastest capital marathon ever, beating the time of 2 hours 06:48 set by Ethiopian Fikre Bekele two years ago. Decisive action occurs just before the break at a remarkable 1 hour 02:37, when 22-year-old Rutto goes out alone, then a slump in the final also due to rising temperatures on a sunny morning, but the record arrives for the winner of the event in addition to staffing is down a good three minutes from last year’s 2:09:46 in Mersin, Turkey. Only the Kenyan flag is on the podium: second place goes to Brian Kipsang (2 hours 07:56), ahead of Sila Kiptoo (2 hours 08:09).

Kenya was also successful in the women’s category, with Ivin Lagat clocking 2 hours 24:36 ahead of her compatriot Lydia Simiyu, just over half a minute behind in 2 hours 25:10, while Ethiopia’s Emebet Niguse finished third in 2 hours 26:41. . By Italian standards, the best is the Venetian Edgardo Confessa (Team Km Sport), fifteenth among the men with a time of 2 hours 26:03, and in the women’s race Denise Tappata (Sef Stamura Ancona) took tenth place with a time of 2 hours 47:52.

Here are all the results.

Source Fidal – fidal.it