Rome, March 17, 2024 – Police cars intervened in a dispute in an apartment between a husband and wife in Via Livilla al Quadraro at around 10:30 p.m. The dispute then escalated into a more brutal attack that claimed the life of a 37-year-old Chinese woman, who was stabbed and killed in front of her 5-year-old daughter, who was in the house with her. The alleged perpetrator, a 36-year-old compatriot of the victim, left the apartment when the police intervened. But soon afterwards he was tracked down, blocked and arrested by officers of the Flying Squad on Via dei Consoli.

The knife used to stab a 37-year-old Chinese woman in the chest last night was found by police searching the victim’s home.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

