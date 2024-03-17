loading…

Rachel Corrie, a US activist, was killed by an Israeli military bulldozer while mounting a body to defend Palestinian homes that were about to be demolished 21 years ago. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Saturday (16/3/2024) is exactly 21 years since the beautiful United States (US) activist, Rachel Alienence Corrie, died after her body was crushed by an Israeli armored bulldozer. He stepped up when the Zionist troops wanted to destroy the houses of the residents of Rafah, Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Corrie, then a 23 year old girl, was not a Fatah or Hamas fighter. He is not a Sunni Muslim, nor is he a Shia Muslim. She is even a girl from a Jewish family, from Olympia, Washington, United States (US) – although the pro-Zionist Jewish community is reluctant to admit Corrie’s Jewish blood.

Even though he is not Palestinian or Arab, Corrie’s name will remain immortal as a hero of the Palestinian people.

His name echoed again when tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza were killed in the brutal Zionist invasion since October 7 2023.

More than two decades have passed, but the US government remains silent without fighting for justice for its citizens.

The Corrie family’s struggle to sue the Israeli regime in various courts has always failed. The young activist and American student died at the hands of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

In the name of humanity, he dared to confront the Israeli forces when the Palestinians were being oppressed.

The first Palestinian to give Corrie the title of hero was the late Yasser Arafat, a former Palestinian leader.

When Corrie breathed her last breath, Arafat contacted Corrie’s parents in Washington, Craig and Cindy Corrie, to tell them that their daughter had become a Palestinian martyr and hero.