Niger cuts military ties with the United States. Photo/REUTERS

NIAMEY – Niger’s authorities have decided to revoke the agreement with the United States (US) military, a pact that allowed American troops and Pentagon civilian contractors to operate in the West African country.

“The National Council for the Protection of the Homeland officially condemns the military cooperation agreement linking this country with the United States,” government spokesman Colonel Amadou Abdramane said in a statement on Saturday evening, as quoted by Russia Today, Sunday (17/3/2024 ).

Niger’s ruling government is a new post-coup government.

The decision came just days after a senior US delegation, including the head of US Africa Command, General Michael Langley, completed a three-day visit to the West African country.

The US team met with several top Niger officials, including Prime Minister (PM) Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine—who apparently attempted to negotiate a renewal of the agreement—but failed to achieve a meeting with the country’s leadership; General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

“Niger regrets the American delegation’s intention to deny the sovereign people of Niger the right to choose partners and the type of partnership that is truly capable of helping them fight terrorism,” Abdramane said.

The spokesperson added that the American delegation had acted in violation of diplomatic protocol, and had not even informed their hosts of their agenda and arrival date.

Niger’s new government, in power since the ouster of pro-Western President Mohamed Bazoum in July, has taken a number of steps to cut ties with former military partner Niamey.

The coup leaders cited the Bazoum government’s alleged failure to combat terrorists in the Sahel, despite the presence of foreign troops—including French forces—as the reason for the military takeover.