PRI federal deputies regretted the murder of Humberto Amezcua, mayor of Pihuamo, Jalisco, and called on the Jalisco and federal governments to redouble security.

On behalf of the members of this bench, the parliamentary coordinator, Rubén Moreira Valdez, asked what is happening in Mexico, and then demanded justice for this and other regrettable murders that have occurred in recent months, within the framework of the electoral process.

After it was announced that the municipal president was found dead outside his house, presumably due to an attack by hitmen, on his social networks the PRI legislator questioned where the authorities, both local and federal, are in the face of this type of acts; Surely, he responded, in the spiel about “conservatives exaggerating” or closing golf courses.

Insistently, given the risk that democracy is running, the congressional leader called on the governor of Jalisco and the National Guard to face their responsibility, carry out the necessary investigations, capture the guilty, so that there is justice and the full weight of the law is applied to them.

The Coahuila politician stressed the importance of finding out who benefits from this crime, since the state PRI reported that there were threats against Humberto Amezcua and that the state government did nothing, which is why he asks that the omission be investigated as well.

Organized crime, he warned, is deciding the elections and the State abdicates its main function. Rubén Moreira highlighted that violence is minimized, that it has become common practice that after a serious incident leaders, officials and governors of Morena say that the issue of Security is exaggerated, even when organizations such as Amnesty International, the High Commissioner of the The UN, the Socialist International and congresses of other countries have already expressed their concern about the violence that occurs in the country.

He indicated that the PRI caucus has already exposed how violence is out of control and recalled the massacres in Maravatío, Michoacán; the horrific homicides in Pantelhó, Chiapas, or the events in Acapulco, Chilapa, Taxco, in the state of Guerrero, where criminals are already roaming freely throughout the state.

It is worth mentioning that the figure reported by the Electoral Laboratory amounts to 43 leaders, collaborators, partisans, relatives of politicians, aspirants, pre-candidates and candidates who have lost their lives in the current electoral process, without even registering this latest murder.

“We live in an emergency and for many the easiest thing is inaction and looking elsewhere,” the former governor of Coahuila claimed to the authorities in charge of Security, to whom he emphasized that this is already a State problem and is not minimal. .

It should be remembered that Moreira Valdez has warned for several months about the interference of organized crime in the electoral process and the cost this has for Mexicans. Peace is possible, he emphasizes again and again, but it is necessary to defend democracy, act now and not be distracted by issues that are not a priority.

