An unfortunate joke in the ‘bodyshaming area’ and then an apology. Platinette, guest yesterday on the show Italia Sì, commented with an out of place joke after the intervention in the studio by the model Ilaria Capponi. The girl, third in Miss Italia 2007, talked about her journey with a career in fashion conditioned by her relationship with her body, her size and her shape. The model takes her leave amidst the host’s hope for a return to the catwalk and amidst the applause of the audience. The stylist Guillermo Mariotto, also a guest, greets her with “I’ll take it!”. And as the program is preparing to turn the page, we hear Platinette’s line: “she has a low ass”.

Today, on Instagram, the apology: “My apologies to Ilaria Capponi for the unfortunate joke made during Italia Sì: it was just an irreverent nonsense said with the acidity of the envious 70-year-old who finds flaws everywhere and in any case even where there are none “, writes Mauro Coruzzi in the message combined with the video. “I would like to make my heartfelt apologies once again to Ilaria Capponi, a very beautiful model who was the subject of an unfortunate joke on my part. I met Ilaria on the train and made her my apologies, which were also filmed by her. I am I’m stupid, but I don’t do body shaming,” he adds.

“I don’t want to ruin my Sunday, I know everything. And I thank you for letting me know yesterday at the end of the live broadcast”, says the model in a story. “I believe that the story speaks for itself… And that it is nothing other than the full confirmation of what I have declared several times with the message that I try to convey to you”, she writes, addressing her followers. “