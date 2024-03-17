Only one precedent: the game in Phoenix in the 1/8 finals last year and the Blues winning in two tight sets. Matteo himself was the first to get a break point in the third game of the first set, but the “Australian” saved himself (2-1).

However, in the seventh, Berrettini, who seemed unaffected by fatigue from the previous match, interrupts the serve of Vukic, who cannot intervene on a passing shot to the big goal (4-3). However, with a millimeter cross, the 27-year-old from Sydney immediately takes the counter-break (4-4), and then, with an inside-out backhand, forcing the Blues into an error, he takes the lead again (5-4).

With the first ace of the match, the Australian erases a break point in the eleventh game, and Matteo spends the second, hitting a backhand: and after a serve of 22 points, Vukic goes ahead 6-5. And soon everything was decided in a tie-break (the third in a row for the Roman): a mini-break from Berrettini in the fifth point and an imperious extension (5-2) and closing with a score of 7:2 with a fifth point in a row.

At the end of the devastating exchange, Matteo hits the break in the second game of the second half (2-0). However, the Blues, having missed two opportunities to make the score 3-0, miss a counter-break, hitting a backhand into the net (2-1).