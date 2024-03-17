The Volunteer Fire Department of Paraguay reported that this Saturday, the country has more than 100 forest fires in progress and around 300 areas with heat detected. This comes amid an intense heat wave that has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees in the country over the past week.

The forest fires are focused on the departments of Emboscada, Cordillera, San Pedro, Paraguarí and Central, in addition to spreading throughout the wide area of ​​Chaco, which includes the departments of Boquerón, Alto Paraguay and Presidente Hayes.

In Asunción, the country’s capital, firefighters have been fighting the flames that are gaining strength intermittently on Costanera Avenue, which borders the Paraguay River.

“We have more than 100 active fires at the moment, but we have more than 300 heat points nationwide,” declared the second national commander of the volunteer fire department of Paraguay (CBVP), Ray Mendoza, to the NPY channel.

Mendoza regretted that 90% of fires are “a consequence of human action,” which is why he called on citizens to avoid burning garbage and grasslands.

The flames, which have consumed extensive areas, have occurred at a time when Paraguay is under emergency due to high temperatures, which, according to the forecasts of the Directorate of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH), may extend until the middle of next week. .

Temperatures have surpassed historic highs, reaching above 40 degrees in some areas.

Only in Asunción the thermal sensation reached 50 degrees this Friday, according to reports from the Meteorological Directorate.

