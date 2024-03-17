Disposable packaging, packages and bags: what can be saved (and what can’t) with the new EU rules

The European path towards sustainability has taken one step further: the ambassadors of the 27 EU states have confirmed the agreement reached in the negotiation on the revision of the regulation (and related directives) on packaging and reuse. But it doesn’t mean that the plastic packaging we are used to will completely disappear

To give an example: if it is true that the directive bans single-use plastic for packaging fruit and vegetables weighing less than 1.5 kg, at the same time it provides that states can provide exceptions to the general rule.

Exceptions are allowed to avoid water losses and to avoid situations of turgor (swelling), microbiological risks or physical shocks, oxidation, mixing of organic fruit and vegetables with non-organic ones. You will basically save the plastic bag with the washed salad.

Disposable plates and glasses are banned inside the premises. However, it remains possible to continue using them for takeaways and even if there is no running water in the premises. In short: most of the kiosks are saved. Single-use condiments and individual packs of sugar, coffee or similar are prohibited. Here too, however, there are exceptions.

We will continue to find them if they are used to accompany take-away foods and above all if their use is linked to safety and hygiene reasons, as happens in nursing homes and hospitals.

However, bottles with disposable cosmetics such as mini-soaps and mini-shampoos in hotels should no longer exist. The new regulatory system has the aim of countering “the increase in packaging waste, while harmonizing the internal market and promoting the circular economy”, explained the Belgian presidency in charge of the EU leadership: “No to waste created by packaging, yes to recycling and reuse”