Immediately after the fall of the cabinet last July, outgoing Housing Minister Hugo de Jonge (CDA) had already predicted this in his department: the House of Representatives would not declare anything controversial in his region. Not because of the housing shortage, high rents and spatial conundrum of the Netherlands.

Some officials weren’t sure. Will Parliament be willing to pass sensitive laws? De Jonge: “I said: in my estimation, these laws will simply be considered – and hopefully also adopted.”

For now, De Jonge is right. On the residential front, nothing controversial has been announced yet. A week and a half ago, his most important bill was sent to the House of Representatives: from July 1, the cabinet wants to again be able to determine how much, where and for whom construction will take place in the Netherlands.

And that wasn’t the only thing the outgoing cabinet did that Thursday. On the same day, Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (D66) was present in the House of Representatives to defend a far-reaching bill: higher education students should be able to convert their practical knowledge into credits. Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren (D66) and her colleague Hanke Bruins Slot (Foreign Affairs, CDA) met via video link with EU and NATO counterparts. Topic: specific measures to expand military support for Ukraine.

Reinforce and simplify

How sociable is Rutte IV? The cabinet, which resigned the king, should mainly look after the store. This has been common practice in the Netherlands for over a century.

But this outgoing cabinet continues to govern the country, almost four months after the election and eight months after Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the resignation of his fourth cabinet.

Of course, agricultural and nitrogen policy was already at an impasse even before the fall of the cabinet. The new cabinet also faces other important issues, such as cutting health care costs and simplifying taxes and benefits.

And four ministers left. But the remaining and successors of Rutte IV continue to exist. For example, last Monday the Minister of Agriculture Pete Adema (Christian Union) argued with the House of Representatives over changing the law on “animal dignity” in agriculture. On Tuesday, the Senate passed a temporary law by De Jonge (also interior minister since September) giving intelligence agencies more power. And Minister Carien van Gennip (Social Affairs, CDA) sent legislation to the Council of State on Friday that would curb the excessive use of unsafe flexible working arrangements.

According to her, Van Gennip’s agenda is as busy as it was before the fall of the cabinet. “According to my daughters, my life has not become calmer.” De Jonge: “We will continue until the House of Representatives says: hey. In the meantime, I say: go.”

Don’t close the store

The House of Representatives barely greets each other. Over the two previous outgoing periods, in 2017 and 2021, between three and four hundred documents were declared controversial. Now there are only 61 of them, including nine only for road tariffs.

What may play a role: Cabinets take much longer to break down than before. In the 1980s and 1990s, cabinet ministers were out of office for an average of less than three months. During the Rutte era, from 2010, this period increased to more than eight and a half months.

The record belongs to Rutte III. Almost a year passed before Rutte IV found himself on the royal platform, and this cabinet had already been out of office for almost a third of its term. “Political fragmentation makes it difficult to form a majority cabinet,” says Aalt Willem Heringa, chairman of the Montesquieu Institute, a center of expertise on parliamentary democracy.

The longer periods of resignation last, the more politicians realize that the country must be governed in the meantime, says Joop van den Berg, emeritus professor of parliamentary history. “You can’t close the store indefinitely.”

outgoing Minister of Housing and Interior Hugo de Jonge

De Jonge: “Municipalities and provinces are not leaving. And most importantly, people’s problems are not isolated. They’re big and they’re going to get bigger if you don’t do something about it.”

MPs are also not interested in standing still, says former MP and former minister Arie Slob (Christian Union): “Imagine you have just been elected and can only really start working in a year. This, of course, is not feasible.” Members of Parliament, who took office in March 2021, had to wait ten months until a full cabinet was formed to present their policies: Rutte IV. And a year and a half later it happened again.

At the same time, everything in the House of Representatives is political, including declaring it moot. For example, D66 did not want to declare any topic controversial this time. “Because we believe that it is not profitable for this country to stand still,” said D66 MP Romke de Jong in September, when the “old” House of Representatives had to draw up its first list of controversial topics.

D66 was clearly into this. At that time, two months before the elections, the party was already significantly losing in the polls. But as a ruling party, it could continue to make its mark on new politics during the outgoing period.

After the VVD-PvdA cabinet, Rutte II D66 took the opposite position. The party was in opposition but expected to be included in the next cabinet. D66 then wanted to declare everything moot, including the entire asylum policy.

New power relations

The government is pleased that the House of Representatives has given it so much space. When Rutte IV fell a year and a half later, many ministers had just completed their most important bills. Now they have a chance to defend him in parliament.

But once you become a layoff, this also becomes more difficult. The outgoing minister must be humble and listen particularly carefully to the House. Also because the cabinet of ministers cannot simply be dissolved: after all, he has already demanded his resignation.

Member of Parliament (D66) Romke de Jong

In addition, the outgoing cabinet will have to deal with new power dynamics. Rutte IV shows modesty after election results. The four government parties lost their majority and gained less than a third of the seats in the House of Representatives.

The outgoing cabinet may also rely less on support from coalition factions. After the fall of the VVD cabinet, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie no longer feel bound by the coalition agreement. For example, the VVD voted in the House of Representatives against legislation to dissolve its own Secretary of State Erik van der Burgh (Sanctuary) more than a month before the election.

In the post-Budget Day debate, the House also demonstrated: we are the boss. MPs spent billions on the budget drawn up by the outgoing cabinet. VVD, together with PVV and JV, managed to prevent an increase in excise taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. D66 and the Christian Union, together with GroenLinks and PvdA, achieved increases in, among other things, the minimum wage, the state pension and child care benefits.

Strange situations

The fact that the outgoing cabinet has less power can also be seen as a testing ground for new political relationships. For many years it has been said that the House of Representatives should take a stronger and more independent position vis-à-vis the Cabinet. And this is exactly what the parties PVV, VVD, SNB and BBB that are now forming want.

However, this period of care can be difficult, says Heringa of the Montesquieu Institute. Especially for the VVD: the only party that still has to defend the policies of Rutte IV and sits at the table of forming the new cabinet.

This can lead to strange situations, especially since ministers are also allowed to be members of parliament in outgoing terms. Take for example Minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen, VVD), who, as a Member of Parliament, voted against her own policy last week.

In a parliamentary motion, she supported the call of the BBB and NSC that the Netherlands should vote against the European Nature Recovery Act. As a minister, Van der Wal opposed this proposal: the cabinet wanted to vote for it in Brussels. But her VVD did not agree with this in the House of Representatives. During the roll call vote, MP Van der Wal voted honestly with her group: against the Nature Recovery Act.

This dual role is difficult to explain, Heringa says. “What else do you do as a party in the cabinet? It’s a stupid kind of schizophrenia.”

