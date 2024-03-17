Sonia de Pauw Geerlings received a call from a woman who worked for the Child Protection Council. Could she have given her something on behalf of a good friend? Something that really bothered him? In the late eighties, Sonja de Pauw Geerlings worked as a juvenile judge in Rotterdam. And this friend was a pediatrician at what was then called Dijkzigt Hospital. A girl with strange wounds was brought there for the 25th time; the girl was less than three years old. De Pauw Geerlings (76) last week at his home in Rotterdam: “He thought his mother was behind it. If only he could come and talk about it.

What kind of wounds?

She then points her finger from the waist to the hips. “Puncture wounds, probably caused by needles and scissors. The pediatrician came to my court and said: after 25 times, I still have to do something. Yes, I would think so, I said. As far as I could tell, after ten times it would be possible. Or three times. The child may fall into the scissors once or twice. But so often? Yes, yes, he said, he thought so too, and that’s why they hung a camera at the door of that girl’s room in the hospital.”

It is allowed?

“No, not without a report. Therefore, the images could not serve as evidence. But they showed that the girl would have had new wounds if her mother had been with her. So yeah, it seemed clear.”

She tells the story following the criminal case against Sarah W., who is suspected of attempted murder of her three-year-old daughter shortly after her birth and of seriously abusing her seven-year-old son, also from birth. The prosecutor’s office demanded eleven years in prison. The court in Utrecht will make its decision on Tuesday. Sarah W., a doctor formerly trained as an anesthesiologist, reportedly diluted her daughter’s expressed breast milk with water and poisoned it with anti-diarrheal medication. She allegedly gave her son too little nutrition, as a result of which he did not grow, and doctors treated him for an intestinal disease. Sarah V. denies everything. Her lawyers are demanding an acquittal.

This form of child abuse by proxy used to be called Munchausen syndrome, but now doctors talk about child abuse by falsification. Parents, usually mothers, invent, imitate, or inflict symptoms of the disease on the child. Rian Theuw, an AMC pediatrician who specializes in child abuse, previously told the NRC that every pediatrician knows of such cases. However, this often remains a matter of suspicion. No doctor wants to wrongly accuse parents, and abuse caused by falsification is so difficult to prove that Weilig Tuis is rarely reported about it, let alone prosecuted. Therefore, the criminal case against Sarah V. is exceptional. And difficult,” the presiding judge said on the final day of the trial, Tuesday, February 13. Therefore, she said, the court took longer than expected to reach a verdict.

After speaking with Sonia de Pauw Geerlings, the stabbed girl’s pediatrician reported the matter to the Child Welfare Board, which asked the court to issue a supervision order with placement on the streets. “This was the first time in the Netherlands that Munchausen was suspected by proxy,” she says. “Almost nothing was known about this.” She reviewed the English-language medical literature published on the subject and determined that the mother had some key characteristics of women who abuse their children in this way. Smart, worked in healthcare, was abused by her father in her youth. “But you have to be careful with that kind of knowledge,” she says. “This is not evidence.”

If you were sure that Sarah V.’s children were no longer in danger, what would you do with them if you locked up their mother?

So?

“She lived alone with her daughter, and I asked her if she often had visitors at home. She should have said yes because then someone else could have caused those injuries to her daughter. But she said no, and then I said: “I can’t prove that you did it, and I don’t need it.” You failed to prevent this. You failed to prevent it 25 times. Your daughter is not safe with you, so she must leave you.”

And this is how it happened?

“Yes. The girl went to an orphanage. Years later, I started talking to the psychiatrist who treated her and asked what happened to her. According to him, her intelligence helped her move forward. But there is no normal life. From waist to hips : all scar tissue.”

Was the mother not prosecuted?

“Nobody thought about it then. A mother who did something like that: completely unimaginable. He had to be seriously disturbed, he was more patient than villainous. There is no provision for criminal prosecution. Abusing children in this way is still completely unclear, but we now know that there are mothers who do it systematically and deliberately. And then criminal prosecution is advisable.”

A few years later, Sonia de Pauw Geerlings received a call from a doctor who did not want to give his name or the name of the hospital where he worked. He told of two children who had to be hospitalized again and again with symptoms of poisoning. He had the distinct impression that this was because of his mother. “There was really no choice,” he said, but to give something to his children. He didn’t talk about his father. But he didn’t want to report it, he said, because then the mother would go to jail. I said: if what you think is true, then the children need to be taken to a safe place.”

Why did he want to prevent his mother from going to prison?

“I asked about it too, and he said he didn’t want to betray her. He was her confidant. I said: but the mother is not your patient, is she? Please report this. Tell me her name or the children’s names so I can do something. Or do you say: then the children just die? I later informed the Child Welfare Board. He didn’t report it.”

Doctors who apply often receive complaints from parents.

“Yes, and I suspect that because of this, a lot of suffering remains hidden.”

Punishment is intended not only for revenge, but also to prevent similar actions from happening again.

How do the judges in Utrecht rule on Sarah V.’s case?

“I don’t know this, of course, but I can imagine the conversations in such a complex matter. I have personally experienced on several occasions that two out of three judges thought differently than I did. If you think it should be an excuse and others don’t think so, then continue until you convince everyone. You don’t judge someone if you’re not sure. So you put your lists of arguments next to each other: what is the evidence, what is the evidence against, you talk and talk, and continue the next day, sometimes for a whole week. Or longer. But ultimately you need to make a statement and then dare. You may have to say something that will really annoy the people sitting in front of you. This takes courage and is difficult for some judges. Judges are careful people. They continue to think for a long time.”

Why does Sarah V. need more courage: to justify herself or to condemn her?

– I don’t dare say.

If you are convicted, you will take the mother away from the children.

“This shouldn’t matter. But it is so. If you were sure that the children were no longer in danger, I would think: what are you doing to them, locking up their mother? Proven or not proven, that’s what comes first. The breast milk was poisoned, as far as I understand from the newspaper. If it is proven that she did it, it will undermine everything she says about it. All it takes is one little thing and her whole reasoning will collapse.”

And then? Eleven years, as the prosecutor’s office demands?

“Judges will first determine whether there is sufficient evidence, then whether the crime and the suspect are punishable, and only then will they discuss what punishment is appropriate. As far as I understand from the newspaper, the actions against the girl can be proven, but suspicions of serious violence against the boy are difficult to substantiate. You can get five or six years. Punishment is intended not only to retaliate, but also to prevent similar acts from happening again. And the punishment should not be higher than necessary. What purpose does punishment serve here?”

