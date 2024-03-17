On Saturday, the Nigerian junta immediately ended military cooperation with the United States. This was announced by Colonel Amadou Abdramane. national television. Abdramane said the 2012 agreement between Niger and the United States was imposed on his country and therefore violated “constitutional and democratic rules.” He called the cooperation “unfair in substance” and not in the interests of the people of Niger. The Americans must now leave Niger.

The decision follows a visit by a high-level US delegation to Niger earlier this week. This visit turned out to be painful; The Americans waited in vain for three days for a meeting with the head of the junta, Abdurahamane Tiani. Abdramane said during a televised address that the US delegation did not follow diplomatic protocol and that Niger was not informed of the delegation’s composition and agenda.

Military bases

The US currently has two military bases in Niger, including a drone base. Since 2018, the US military has used it to attack militants of the Islamic State and Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam Muslim. The latter is a rather loose conglomerate of jihadist groups.

Niger was once an important US partner in the Sahel, but relations between the countries deteriorated sharply after a military junta seized power last July in what the US, among others, called a coup. The US has long had a presence in Niger, numbering about 1,100 troops, but US President Joe Biden said there were still around 650 remaining as of December last year. The rest have already returned to the United States.

The end of cooperation with the US followed the earlier expulsion of French and other European forces from the African country. The military rulers of neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali have done the same in recent years, turning to Russia for support. On Saturday, Abdramane denied reports that Niger was finalizing a deal with Russia, Reuters reported.

