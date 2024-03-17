Since the beginning of March, they suddenly appear again every year: cameras on poles along highways and N-roads in the Netherlands. Before you report the Flitsmeister camera: know that these are not cameras with flash. And they don’t issue fines to calling drivers either. These are special cameras that Rijkswaterstaat films twice a year to count the number of trucks carrying hazardous substances.

For Rijkswaterstaat it’s like the National Garden Bird Count, but with dangerous substances. From March 1 to April 10, Rijkswaterstaat will place the cameras in one location for one to two weeks. Later this year – in May and September – the cameras will be there twice more, but in different places. In total, Rijkswaterstaat estimates how many trucks carrying hazardous substances are on the roads in 55 to 60 locations.

Counting orange plates

Truck with hazardous substances | Photo: © Rijkswaterstatt

Hazardous goods trucks can carry anything, such as flammable liquids such as gasoline or liquefied petroleum gas. These trucks have an orange sign that tells you exactly what they are carrying. This is exactly what the mysterious camera along the highway measures. The system does not store any company data or license plates – only the orange number.

Statistically, every truck carrying flammable liquids carries some risk. The more trucks, the greater the risk. When calculating, Rijkswaterstaat checks whether the risks remain within established standards. The difference for you is that you won’t have to brake in front of these cameras on the highway.