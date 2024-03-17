MotoGP, Jorge Lorenzo puts Marc Marquez on the spot: “He has no more excuses”

Former MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo, now a DAZN commentator, took stock of the situation from his YouTube channel after the first premier class Grand Prix in Qatar. Marc Marquez, highly anticipated for his Ducati debut, finished fourth at Losail, but many expect more from him: “There are no more excuses for him, because Marc now has a good bike.”

“The Ducati is an oak tree, it gives you confidence, you know the limit, it’s stable. He will definitely take risks, but he won’t have as many crashes as last year,” continued Jorge Lorenzo. In any case, Marquez’s future could be far from Ducati: “Maybe at the end of the year Marc will have the option of KTM, to continue with Gresini or to wear the Red if he continues to do well. Or to return to Honda.”

Marquez’s problem is Bagnaia and Martin, already at ease on the Ducati: “They are not in the same conditions because the two of them have the 2024 bike, this could make a big difference. Now no one has any more excuses.”