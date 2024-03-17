Mortgages, skyrocketing interest rates and the risk of judicial auctions. The proposal to save savers and keep the banks happy

The indiscriminate increase in interest rates by the ECB is generating big problems for the entire European real estate market. Now, you are all aware of the financial difficulties of major real estate companies that are truly in debt for “financial” oxygen. In this short article, however, I would like to talk about the many families (around two million) who could lose their homes due to the installments increased by the surge in interest rates. Crying over spilled milk is of no use, but what regrets me is that no bank, financial institution nor even the ECB is proposing anything (even on a temporary basis) to alleviate the financial suffering of Italian and European families. My question is always the same: are there alternatives? I would say yes.

Making proposals sometimes involves exposing myself personally, therefore I do it more than willingly. Here is my proposal. Suppose that a mortgage payment, which we previously considered “payable”, has today had a significant increase. Example: I go from an amount of 950 euros per month to an installment of 1,350 euros per month (the increase in rates has increased up to 119%, that is to say that 2.5% has become 5.475% and sometimes more). Now what could be a recipe that saves goat and cabbage? Knowing that if a property (which does not have the expiry date of a yogurt) goes up for auction, it generally takes 1 to 2 years to put it on the market and then if all goes well the selling price will be 30/40% lower than that standard. Question: Is it convenient for the bank or financial institution if there is also a residue left to collect? I don’t want to answer these questions, but I want to make a proposal. What if we gave borrowers time to pay only interest for the next two years by postponing the payment of the normal installment to the third year? Is it possible to extend the mortgage payment for just two years? With this alternative would it be possible to save the goat of the banks and financial institutions and the cabbages of the borrowers? In the world of finance we are always “forced” to make choices, but will these choices ever favor “savers”? I end with a reflection: “Bernanke: National banks cannot solve economic problems”. They are too busy creating them (Anonymous).