Trip Advisor is a travel agency that brings together on its platform a series of destinations, hotels, restaurants and “things to do” throughout the world. Every year, the page compiles the ratings and comments of travelers who use the web portal and shows the best-positioned destinations for inveterate travelers to expand their experiences.

Among last year’s winners, there appears a city in Mexico that we are almost sure will surprise you. Under the Travelers’ Choice Awards seal you can find “The Best of the Best of 2024” to plan your next vacation.

The three winning cities on the podium for the best of Trip Advisor in 2023 are Asian. Tokyo, Seoul and Halong Bay are the best-rated cities to plan a trip in 2024. The first appearance of an American territory is Bogotá.

In position number 14, among the best destinations in the world to travel this year, a city under the shadows of the Popocatépetl volcano appears. This Magic Town, with its characteristic Talavera tile constructions, boasts mole as its signature food. Do you already know which one it is?

Puebla is the choice for its historical and archeology tours, in addition to the variety of its nightlife.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions