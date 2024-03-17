In Mexico, a famous episode marked the tense relationship between local culture and foreign perceptions. Breanna Claye, an American model living in Mexico City, became embroiled in controversy after openly expressing her dislike of organ grinders, whom she accused of contributing to the city’s ‘noise pollution’. This comment, spread through her social networks, not only unleashed a wave of reactions on the internet, but also precipitated her dismissal by the Queta Rojas modeling agency, which alleged differences with the values ​​and position of the model. regarding Mexican culture.

The discussion soon escalated and transcended opinions about street vendors, touching sensitive chords related to gentrification and respect for traditions. The growing presence of foreigners in certain areas of Mexico has been a source of debate due to the increase in the cost of living, a situation that puts accessibility for local inhabitants in check.

What did the model say about traveling musicians?

Through a video shared on her Instagram stories, Claye harshly criticized the practice of organ grinders in CDMX, commenting that the act of giving them money only causes the emission of sounds that she considers unpleasant and disturbing. The American did not hesitate to describe these noises as the main source of ‘noise pollution’ in Mexico; she showed a clear distaste for this cultural expression so deeply rooted in the streets of the capital.

How did the modeling company you work for react?

The response from the Queta Rojas agency was quick and forceful. Through an official statement, the company announced the termination of its employment relationship with Claye, arguing that the model’s comments did not reflect the values ​​of respect and appreciation for cultural diversity that the agency promotes. This gesture by the company highlights the importance of aligning personal positions with corporate principles, especially in a public and globalized sphere such as modeling.

This was the story that model Breanna Claye uploaded to her Instagram account. Photo: Instagram Breanna Claye

What was the opinion of netizens?

Social networks became the main stage for debate, where opinions were divided. Some users criticized Claye for her lack of empathy and understanding toward a local tradition, accusing her of contributing to gentrification and cultural displacement. Others, however, sought to contextualize her point of view and argued about the right to express personal opinions, even if they are controversial. This case adds to an increase in discussions about cultural coexistence and the integration of foreigners in Mexico.

What are organ grinders and what do they do?

The organ grinders are an essential part of the sound and cultural landscape of Mexico City. With their traditional music boxes, these traveling musicians walk the streets providing melodies that have accompanied several generations of Mexicans. Despite the divided opinions on their activity, the organ grinders represent a living tradition that dialogues with the history and identity of the capital, a distinctive element of its rich cultural offer.