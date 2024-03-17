MEP Hermann Tertsch, a member of Spain’s Vox Party, spoke about the political situation in Venezuela. He also commented on the European Parliament’s resolution for President Nicolás Maduro to release political prisoners and provide guarantees for the presidential elections.

After a debate, the Plenary approved, with 497 votes in favor, 22 against and 27 abstentions, a resolution condemning the recent arrest of Rocío San Miguel, a lawyer and activist of Spanish nationality, for an alleged conspiracy against the Government from Venezuela.

In dialogue with NTN24’s La Tarde, MEP Hermann Tertsch spoke about Venezuela and Nicolás Maduro, whom he called a “dictator” for his style of government.

“We are worried about many things about Venezuela. We know about Maduro’s character, we know that he is a criminal, we know that he is a dictator. Dictators do not leave voluntarily, they have to be pressured to leave,” he declared.

Tertsch pointed out that they called on the international community to express its position regarding the violations of human rights in Venezuela.

“We are calling on the international community and the European Union because they have not used the necessary pressure to really make something happen that we need in Venezuela,” he said.

MEPs demand the immediate release of political prisoners and people arbitrarily detained. The Venezuelan State must “end its policy of repression and its attacks against civil society and the opposition.”

MEP Hermann Tertsch described Nicolás Maduro as a dictator. Photo: NTN24

“Barbados has been another scam”

The MEP assured that the Barbados agreement, which was signed in October 2023, is a scam perpetrated by the Maduro regime. The aforementioned agreement was made between the ruling party and the opposition in order to promote political rights and electoral guarantees for both.

“We have seen that Barbados has been yet another scam. A scam to buy time on the part of Maduro who accepts some things that later does nothing and then does the opposite. “He is dedicated to detaining and kidnapping people,” he said.

Furthermore, the MEP indicated that the Maduro regime is harassing María Corina Machado’s team with a view to the elections in Venezuela, which will take place on July 28.

Maduro accepts candidacy for re-election in Venezuela

President Nicolás Maduro will officially seek a third six-year term after accepting last Saturday the candidacy given to him “by acclamation” by the ruling party.

“I am here for the people; that is why today, March 16 of this year 2024, I accept the presidential candidacy for the elections of July 28. I accept it, I assume it and with the support of the people we will go to a new victory of the Bolivarian and Chavista forces,” Maduro said at a congress of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in Caracas.

Nicolás Maduro will seek his third government in Venezuela. Photo: AFP

With information from AFP.