The diver and activist of “Selvame del Tren”, José Urbina, reiterated the invitation to presidential candidates, senators and deputies to tour section 5 of the Mayan Train and witness the environmental damage that the work is causing.

He emphasized the presidential candidate of the opposition alliance for the “Strength and Heart for Mexico” coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez, who as part of her campaign this Saturday, March 16, is in “Quintana Roo.”

He, along with other activists, are documenting the environmental damage that the work has generated, mainly in section 5 south of the train. Through social networks they have shown cement spills in caves and aquifers, as well as damaged and rusty piles whose material is spilling into the water, this, despite the fact that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has stated on repeated occasions that there would be no damage to the aquifer or caverns.

In August 2023, Xóchitl Gálvez toured the area where he predicts a water crisis as a result of this work, and said that there are complaints against Semarnat and Profepa officials for having started the work without authorization.

This Saturday, March 16, before supporters, the candidate offered that if she reaches the Presidency of the Republic, a thorough investigation will be carried out into the alleged financial and environmental irregularities in the construction of the Mayan Train.

Recently, the presidential candidate of the Let’s Keep Making History coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum, defended the work and pointed out that if she is president she will consolidate the project with cargo transportation on the same route.

Meanwhile, Jorge Álvarez Máynez has positioned himself in favor of the work as long as it is sustainable and the indigenous peoples are respected. He also recently criticized that neither the federal government nor the armed forces should administer mega works such as the Mayan Train.

Until March 16, neither Maynez nor Sheinbaum have accepted the invitation of activists, who for months have been asking them to accompany them to express their concerns.

