Rome, March 17, 2024 – “On March 17, we celebrate the 163rd anniversary of the birth of our country, on which the battles that followed the Risorgimento would finally allow it to be united.” So the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of the Day of National Unity, Constitution, Anthem and Flag. Today, a virtually united Italy blows out 163 candles.

The head of state in Piazza Venezia received representatives of the armed forces, next to him were the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Presidents of the Chamber and Senate Lorenzo Fontana and Ignazio La Russky. . The soldiers sang the hymn of Mameli, then Mattarella, to the tune of the Legend of the Piave, climbed the stairs of the Vittoriano to honor the memory of the unknown soldier. Then a moment of contemplation, with the crown just placed by the cuirassiers.

“This day,” noted the Head of State, “sums up the values ​​of independence, popular sovereignty, freedom, justice, peace, united over more than a century and a half of difficult and difficult paths and perfectly summarized in the republican constitution. Generous generations have been supporters of our being Italy, right down to those who were able to choose the cause of liberation without hesitation in the Second World War. And today the Constitution, the Italian Anthem and the Tricolor symbolize the Italian Republic. The truer the ideal of our unity, the richer the possibilities will be for the future of the Italian people.”

Meloni: “Long live a united, strong and proud Italy”

“Today, March 17, we celebrate the Day of National Unity, the Constitution, the Anthem and the Flag – the foundations of our national identity. A day to reaffirm our commitment to an increasingly united Italy, to face the future with confidence, knowing that together we can overcome any challenge and release the best energies of our nation.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote this to X, who then said: “Long live a united, strong and proud Italy!” (Photo: quirinale.it).

