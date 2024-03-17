The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, agreed to be the official candidate for the next presidential elections on July 28, 2024, and took the opportunity to issue a warning to the opposition in which he assured that “they will not be able to stop them.” This statement comes at a time of growing political tension in the plains country due to the actions of the regime and its measures against the opposition.

YOU CAN SEE: ACTIVE BONDS, March 17, 2024: UPDATED AMOUNTS, PAYMENT DATES and LATEST NEWS

What was the warning that Nicolás Maduro issued to the opposition?

Nicolás Maduro has accepted the candidacy for the presidential elections that will take place on July 28, 2024. This decision was made during the V Congress of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), in which the president expressed his gratitude to the bases of the party and sent a strong message to the opposition.

“It doesn’t matter, censor me, ban me, persecute me, but here there is only one destiny: the popular victory on July 28 of this year, 2024… Whatever they do, whatever they say, they have not been able to stop us, nor will they be able to stop us.” us,” said the Venezuelan president.

Was Nicolás Maduro confirmed as a candidate for the Venezuelan presidential elections?

Nicolás Maduro has been confirmed as a candidate for the Venezuelan presidential elections. The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) proclaimed Maduro as its candidate for the presidential elections to be held on July 28, 202412345. The president, who has been president of Venezuela since 2013, accepted the candidacy and expressed his intention to seek a new victory for Chavismo.

“I accept your word, because we are moved by love. Because we are a family full of love. I accept it, I assume it! … Given the decision that the people in the territory have made and that this V Extraordinary Congress of the PSUV has ratified and this IV Extraordinary Congress of the JPSUV, I tell you that I accept the presidential candidacy for the elections on July 28,” he expressed.

YOU CAN SEE: IVSS Pension Payment, March 17, 2024: APRIL PENSION DATE, OFFICIAL AMOUNT and LATEST NEWS

Who are the confirmed candidates for the presidential elections in Venezuela 2024?

We will show you the candidates who have come to light for the 2024 presidential elections in Venezuela in the following list, which does not include María Corina Machado, as she has been disqualified from public office for up to 15 years. Here, the contenders for this July 28:

Nicolás Maduro of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). Antonio Ecarri of the Alianza del Lápiz party. José Brito of Primero Venezuela. Javier Bertucci of El Cambio.

Remember to keep in mind that the information may change, since we are in Venezuela’s election year. In addition, the registration deadline to participate in this event is until March 25.

YOU CAN SEE: Credimujer Banco de Venezuela 2024: requirements, how to apply and registration by Patria

The Republic NOW on WhatsApp and Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news from Venezuela? We invite you to subscribe to our channel at https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va92qzh7tkj8EQ6izf0H. You can also find us on Telegram as La República VE, join through the following link: https://t.me/larepublicave.