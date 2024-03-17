The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, under the control of the Nicolás Maduro regime, has invalidated five political parties ahead of the presidential elections on July 28, which restricts the opposition’s options to present candidates.

The affected parties are Convergencia, the Movement towards Socialism (MAS), the Movement for Venezuela (MPV), the Union and Understanding Party (PUENTE) and the GENTE party. This leaves the opposition with only two legalized parties: the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT).

According to reports from Monitoreamos, the participation of the MUD is also in danger, since the Chavista Luis Ratti announced that he will challenge his card before the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) with the argument that “that is not a political party “.

This decision to eliminate the cards of the opposition parties comes after La Gran Aldea journalist Alejandro Hernández warned about a possible maneuver to eliminate the cards of the MUD, Convergencia and Movimiento por Venezuela, and leave only that of UNT as an option. opposition.

Despite the controversy, UNT denied having lent itself to “plays” by the regime, although its representative in the CNE voted in favor of eliminating the cards of the other opposition parties.

Before this action, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition coalition, denounced the CNE for not complying with the schedule established for the presidential elections, especially in relation to the status of political organizations and the Electoral Registry.

The president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, assured that invitations had been issued to international observers, including the European Union (EU). However, the PUD questioned that the electoral schedule has not been published in the Electoral Gazette as appropriate.

Despite the disqualification of María Corina Machado from holding elected office until 2036, the PUD hopes that she will be able to compete in the elections as a presidential candidate for the majority opposition.

The opposition’s chief negotiator at the dialogue tables with the regime, Gerardo Blyde, has expressed his hope that the CNE will rectify the electoral schedule to allow Machado’s participation and guarantee fair elections.

Nicolás Maduro will contest the elections in Venezuela

In a press conference, Diosdado Cabello, deputy and vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), made official the candidacy of Nicolás Maduro for the next presidential elections in Venezuela. With the vote of a total of 4,240,032 militants, the continuity and search for the third government of the current president of the plains country was discussed.

Last Monday, Diosdado Cabello announced what many already expected: Maduro will be the presidential candidate for the PSUV to compete in the next elections in Venezuela, in which he will seek to maintain his validity and add his third government.

“The candidate for the presidential elections of 2024, July 28, is called Nicolás Maduro Moros,” said Diosdado.