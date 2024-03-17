This cool SUV with gullwing doors just went into production even though almost everything was removed from it.

In the more or less recurring series of “look at how cool the concept cars were compared to what went into production,” we’ll have to turn to Kia. Sure, we can tell the story of how boring cars used to be made and are now extremely interesting, but today we have to talk about a car that turned out to be especially useful. Read: a little boring, but extremely popular.

Be Nero

This is a Kia Niro. Before the story about this car gets boring, I would like to note again: “boring” does not mean “bad” at all. Considering the sheer number of Niros seen on the streets these days, it’s hardly a bad car. This is wrong. It is a compact crossover, offered exclusively with hybrid powertrains, and later one of the first serious electric vehicles in terms of price-quality ratio.

But it’s not exactly flashy. This applies to both interior and exterior. It’s usually a car that doesn’t make much of an impression on you. They exist, you know what they are, and that’s it. Colleague @willeme always came up with a nice name for it: it’s sort of a moving Brint container. Does exactly what you ask it to do, nothing more. While Kia was going through a pretty cool period with cars like the Stinger, the Niro didn’t stand out. Let’s be honest: Looking at the press photos, Kia tried to make something funny out of this, but it shrugs it off in the base version. Which is what the vast majority did.

Concept

That’s why we’ll take a closer look at this concept. Because these types of cars are usually the result of a more exciting concept that takes all the fun stuff to the side. That’s true of the Kia Niro Concept, but not in the sense we mean.

The Kia Niro concept was the aforementioned crossover. At least we almost dare to call it a proper SUV. Kia just had a big all-terrain vehicle in mind! Fat tires, strong bumpers: very cool. Of particular note are the ‘rally lights’, which also feature the period-specific four dots that Kia often used as daytime running lights. And yet: the headlight shape and grille of the Tiger Nose are very similar to the “real” Niro. Again, yes.

From the rear, you can see that Kia has really completely redesigned the Niro here. The taillights became completely different units and, of course, the Niro did not receive a dual central exhaust. Oh yeah, and of course, no gullwing doors. Something that probably never would have made it to the production stage: Both the front and rear have the distinctive bright green hooks that on serious SUVs (read: Humvees) are always designed to be dropped from an airplane. .

Look, we don’t mean to say that Kia should have just put the Niro concept into production, in fact we think they did it right by creating a “boring” production version. But there are a few details that could make it happen. Two-tone between the roof and the carriage, for example. Or green accents in the special edition? Perhaps even a very limited off-road version. Nice, isn’t it? The interior was also very boring compared to the simplistic interior of the Niro Concept.

However, it remained with the headlights and grille. And the fact that this is a crossover. Kia just didn’t have the courage. Shame!

