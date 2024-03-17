Let’s take a look at the little-known works of Marcello Gandini.

Last week we received the sad news that Marcello Gandini has passed away. The design hero died on March 13, 2024. The automotive industry has lost an iconic figure as few designers have had as much influence as Marcello Gandini.

Dear colleague @dizono once wrote a wonderful article about Gandini’s 10 best designs. You see these cars everywhere now. And yes, you can’t talk about Marcello Gandini without mentioning the Lamborghini Miura, Countach, Diablo and the like. Or Lancia Stratos, Fiat X 1/9 or Alfa Romeo Carabo. You could say that Gandini created a supercar.

Once again, all known works will be considered, but we wanted to give more attention to Gandini’s lesser known works. Less famous does not mean less impressive.

Fiat Dino Coupe

1967

We cheated a little with this one because it’s not 100% Gandini’s design. The foundation was laid by Giorgetto Giugiaro in 1963. Then Gandini was allowed to try to make something beautiful out of it. Pininfarina developed the Fiat Dino Spider and several coupe prototypes, but it was ultimately Marcello Gandini who was allowed to design the coupe. It is still one of the most beautiful Fiats ever built.

Autobianchi A112

1969

A small car doesn’t have to be boring, bare or tacky. Of course, Hyundai Atos, by the way, proved that this is possible. The Autobianchi A112 is actually one of the first luxury small cars. In Italy, a big car doesn’t equal a properly functioning phallus, so this superior babe was in high demand. This was partly due to the car’s stunning appearance.

It’s harder to add character in a smaller car (after all, you’re stuck with a cabin that people have to fit into). But with round headlights, bulging front fenders and a strong shoulder line, Gandini designed a magnificent car. It’s also timeless, because the model went into production in 1969 and lasted until 1986!

Jaguar Ascot

1977

Say what you will about Gandini, but he liked the wedge shape. The Jaguar Ascot was a 1977 concept. Jaguar had been using the same design language for years, and little did they know in 1977 that they would be able to continue using the same design language for decades to come. That’s why Jaguar turns to Bertone for much-needed inspiration. Technically it’s just a Jaguar XJ-S, powered by a 5.3-litre V12 engine but with a shorter wheelbase.

The peculiarity of Ascot was that it was much more spacious, but at the same time more compact and lighter. The body was made of aluminum to reduce weight. It never made it to a production model: Jaguar simply continued to produce the old, proven XJ and XJ-S models on a shoestring budget until the early 1990s. However, we can see some elements in other cars, not coincidentally also from Gandini.

BMW 5 Series (E12)

1972

Here we are also being a little disingenuous, because the foundation was laid by Paul Braque (talking about top designers!). Gandini was allowed to work on the 5 Series thanks to Bertone, who was hired by BMW.

We can’t mention the E12 and not mention the 2200ti Garmisch concept version. In retrospect, this car was a harbinger of what BMW would do.

With the E12, Gandini respected BMW’s styling, but with Garmisch, Gandini gave a taste of what was possible. The radiator grille protrudes below the bumper line, the sloping rear part. Damn, it’s just a modern BMW, but sleek!

Citroen BH

1982

Admittedly, this cannot be counted among the little-known works of Gandini. In fact, this is one of his most successful projects. This is also from Bertone’s period. The project was originally conceived for the Reliant FW77, a car that was never realized:

There’s also the Volvo Tundra concept. Here the contours become somewhat clear:

The design is too exotic for a Volvo, but it’s clear Bertone could apply it to another car, Citroën’s new mid-size car. The BX is an absolute design milestone in the history of the automobile.

The BX is very spacious, practical, distinctly Citroën, stubborn, timeless and unobtrusive. This also ended up lasting a very long time, as Break remained in production until 1994.

Maserati

But the Biturbo is from Pierangelo Andreani, right? This is absolutely true! However, Maserati found itself in a difficult position. In fact, the Biturbo was too cheap for its reliability (just like the undersigned is too short for its weight). The twin-turbo was supposed to last longer and look more expensive. So it’s more prestigious. Gandini was the man behind all Biturbo updates. The first happened in 1987:

The second one in the early 1990s was also his authorship:

The Biturbo eventually evolved into the Ghibli II and Quattroporte, which were now marketed two classes above the original Biturbo. Of course the quality, performance and luxury were better, but don’t underestimate the design:

Size V16T

1991

Gandini was the architect of the supercar not only in the 60s, but also in the 70s. And the 80th. And hey, he was still very active in the early 1990s because the Lamborghini Diablo and Bugatti EB110 were both Gandini designs. So is this Cizeta V16T. Although Gandini had to stay away from the Bugatti and Lamborghini, he was fortunately allowed to go all out in the Cizeta V16T.

In fact, Lamborghini didn’t want the Diablo to be too flashy, so Gandini used an early Diablo sketch for the Cizeta V16T. Folding gills, dual folding headlights and dual fog lights: it was all possible. The special proportions were due to the V16 engine (two Urraco eight-cylinder engines coupled together) mounted transversely.

Nissan AP-X

1993

In the 1990s, Japanese car brands were more ambitious than ever. They were superior to each other, especially in the area of ​​technology. Because the maximum power was 280 hp, the Japanese tried to outdo each other with the most premium discoveries, for which you now pay extra on your German: all-wheel drive, full steering, active aerodynamics, water-cooled intercooler: this has been possible in Japan for 30 years years ago.

The Nissan AP-X was a tour de force of design power, and it required Gandini’s help. The car had to not only look great, but also have very low air resistance. Marcello succeeded in this because the Cd value is 0.20, which is lower than your EV…under the hood was a 250 HP 3.0 V6 engine mated to a CVT automatic transmission. A special mention goes to the interior because that was the way forward. time!

Kvale Mongoose

2000

We will continue the story about the lesser-known works of Gandini, but you probably remember this. De Tomaso produced many supercars (like the Pantera), but in the 1990s it was time for something different. The TVR Griffith was an instant hit, as were many other (somewhat) affordable roadsters. Marcello Gandini is tasked with developing a similar roadster. Gandini also rode Griffith for a while to get an idea of ​​what the competition was like. While the Griffith was an interpretation of the E-Type, the Bigua was completely different.

But if this is De Tomaso Bigua, why do we call him Quale Mongoose? This was due to the fragile health of Alejandro De Tomaso, who suffered a stroke. As a result, the Italian government was somewhat hesitant to invest. The American importer De Tomaso (Kjell Kvale) saw the potential and invested in it. After the engraving with De Tomaso, Quale took over the entire project. A total of 284 copies were made.

Bonus: Renault Magnum.

1990

The undersigned doesn’t know much about trucks. A Mack or Peterbilt is cool, drivers want a Scania with a V8, and Dafs come from the Netherlands. But that was all. But we all know the Renault Magnum. There’s usually not much you can do with a truck’s design. Gandini could do it. This was partly due to Renault’s commitment to innovation. The Magnum had a flat bottom. The cabin was separated from the engine compartment.

Once again, Gandini’s designs are particularly timeless. Renault Magnum appeared on the market in 1990, but lasted until 2014. Until recently, they could be found in the Formula 1 paddock:

If you prefer to see Gandini’s famous works in public, read this brilliant article by dear colleague @machielvdd.

