Starting this month the stars Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson will be busy on the Los Angeles set of the noir thriller film Lips Like Sugar.

In addition to the aforementioned Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson, the rest of the cast is made up of Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets, Breaking News in Yuba County), Sasha Calle (The Flash, The Young and the Restless), Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies – Little Big Lies , The Society) and Erin Moriarty (the Starlight of The Boys).

Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson play detectives John Carr and Phil Harris, two homicide cops working to solve a case possibly the work of a serial killer. But city officials and senior police officials would like all Los Angeles murders to be labeled as missing persons at least as long as the Olympics are in the city and above all they don’t want such stories to end up in the international media.

The path of the two detectives intertwines with that of Tracy Anderson and Andi Campos (Kathryn Newton and Sasha Calle), two teenage girls who are very close to each other. Tracy has just arrived from Montana, together with her mother (Juliette Lewis) and immediately fell in love with Los Angeles, remaining entranced by the spectacularity of Hollywood. When Tracy disappears, the two detectives and her friend start a race against time to find and save her.

With this new project, Harrelson returns to play the role of a detective dealing with a series of murders committed by a serial killer, several years after playing the character of Marty Hart in the highly acclaimed first season of True Detective (available on Sky and now tv)

Owen Wilson, having left, at least for the moment, the role of Mobius in the MCU television series Loki, is ready to return to dedicating himself to film projects.

Lips Like Sugar is directed by Brantley Gutierrez. While the screenplay was written by Anthony Tambakis (Warrior). Oscar nominee Will Butler of Arcade Fire is entrusted with the task of composing the soundtrack.

The producers are Thomas Fanning, Kevin Chinoy, Francesca Silvestri, Jeremy Plager, Kyle Schember, Zac Reeder and Teashop Productions, with LA Studio Group financing the project.