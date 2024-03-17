The LEGO Group is thrilled to unveil the brand new LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig sets, in collaboration with Hasbro, a leading toy company. Inspired by the most beloved pig in the world, the sets arriving next summer will lead the little ones to immerse themselves in the colorful world of their darling. This year we celebrate the 20th birthday of the protagonist of the famous cartoon and there is no better opportunity to stimulate the imagination and inspire fun play opportunities in which children can develop their motor skills.

The four sets offer amazing opportunities that inspire role-play and creativity and, like every LEGO Duplo set, they have been designed with learning through play at their heart. In fact, while playing and acting out their stories, children can develop both emotional intelligence and classic cognitive intelligence (the one measured by IQ). For example, by role-playing everyday activities, little ones learn to understand feelings, strengthen imagination and creativity and build relationships, and they do it while having fun. Peppa Pig encourages children to dive in, to explore the world around them with confidence, experiencing every first step as a new adventure.

Children aged 2 and up will now be able to bring their favorite Peppa Pig moments to life with the new sets, let’s see them together:

Peppa Pig The Garden and the Tree House

Embrace Peppa’s joy of playing outdoors!. Little builders can enjoy the wonders of nature and those outdoor activities that their darling loves so much, such as planting seeds and sunflowers, watering the garden with her brother George or spending time in the tree house.

Details

Product code: 10431

Pieces: 20

Ages: 2+

Measurements includes treehouse measuring over 7” (19cm) high, 7” (19cm) wide and 2” (6cm) deep

Prezzo:19,99 €

Skills involved:

Cognitive intelligence: matching and sorting the pieces to grow the sunflower

Emotional Intelligence: Expressing your love for nature by making your garden grow and flourish

Peppa Pig The Boat Trip

Invite the children to board Grandpa Pig’s incredible sailing boat with Peppa. Thus, they can imagine spending the day sailing at sea or staying on the beach to build a sandcastle, look for shells or rest under the umbrella.

Details

Peppa Pig The Supermarket

It allows little ones to buy all the ingredients on the shopping list, put them in the cart and buy everything they need to prepare Peppa’s favorite cake.

Details

Peppa Pig The Birthday House

He invites his friends Suzy and Pedro to the party at Peppa’s house. The children can play at unwrapping the colorful gift and serve a delicious cake to the guests.

Details

But that’s not all, because new content and engaging gaming experiences will soon be available.

The LEGO Group and Hasbro have partnered with Merlin Entertainments to create unique moments in LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig play areas at select Merlin Entertainments theme parks. The first area will open in Billund, Denmark on March 23. The LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig app is also available globally for pre-order. The app offers preschoolers a fun and safe digital play experience where they can build, have fun and learn with their favorite child.

Merlin Entertainments LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig theme park areas

The exciting collaboration will see Peppa ig come to life for the first time in LEGO products and also feature in the incredible attractions and rides at Merlin Entertainments theme parks. The first experiences will launch this year in Germany and Denmark, including the exclusive and unique LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig area in LEGOLAND Billund and the brand new Peppa Pig Park in Gunzburg, Germany, located next to LEGOLAND Deutschland Park.

LEGO DUPLO PEPPA PIG sets are available in LEGO Stores, retailers and on the website www.LEGO.com/duplo from 1 June. To find out more, www.LEGO.com/duplo.