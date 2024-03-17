BMW will soon release an X version of the Neue Klasse concept, which will likely serve as a preview of the upcoming X3.

It no longer seems a surprise which direction BMW will soon choose. After several design tests, BMW presented the Vision Neue Class at the 2023 IAA. A car the size of a 3 Series on a completely new modular EV platform, with a familiar design. So it takes a little getting used to. In particular, the radiator grille, which is now wider than it is long, with headlights integrated into it, is set to become the avant-garde of the Neue Klasse models.

New X3

Equally important: BMW will also immediately use the Neue Klasse platform for the successor to the current X3. In fact, rumor has it that this is the first Neue Klasse we’ll see. BMW is making sure that such an important car is shown in concept form for the first time. Thus, a concept called the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X is already on its way.

Vision for the New Class X

Thanks to Wilko Block, we now have the first image to be leaked online. We don’t see much yet, but we see enough. We see what we expected and a big surprise. A double radiator grille with special lighting is almost certain. The bumper was a bit pointless on the regular Neue Klasse, on the X it got a bit more lines. Including a line at the corners that reminds us of the current BMW X3 facelift. The big surprise is that two buds appear again. It’s a shame, the idea of ​​the Neue Klasse, where all the headlights were grilles, is quite nice.

On the other hand, it reminds us of the BMW Garmisch concept, which suddenly became very relevant again due to the death of Gandini. Although BMW has carefully crafted the overall design of the BMW 5 Series (E12), the front end has been softened slightly for production. However, the large double grille with solid headlights is very similar to what BMW is currently trying to create with the Neue Klasse X. Is it some sort of homage to Gandini, after all?

BMW Vision Neue Classe

This article leaked: BMW Vision Neue Klasse X becomes the new X3 appeared first on Ruetir.