Bam, bam!, echoes in the Kindercampus Zuidas gym as Krav Maga training begins at the LGBTI sports club Tijgertje. About twenty people do the practice in pairs; one holds the pad and the other hits it hard. The blows are delivered with a flat hand, fast and graceful. When instructor Sharon van Dongeren, 44, and a colleague are about to demonstrate new exercises, the group quickly circles them.

Krav Maga is an art of self-defense that was developed in Israel in the middle of the last century. The starting point of this discipline is: what is the best way to protect yourself from aggression? “We teach participants simple and effective strikes. There is no time for fuss during a real attack. At the gym, we train in realistic scenarios, such as teaching visitors how to avoid chokes or block regular punches,” says Van Dongeren. “This is not a real combat sport with championships, winners and losers.”

There are 66 Krav Maga clubs in the Netherlands, recognized by the national association. Tijgertje is the only association dedicated to LGBTI issues. Thijgertje organizes Krav Maga courses throughout the country. In Amsterdam, for example, the association provides weekly training from September to June. According to Van Dongeren, interest in these meetings is growing. “It’s worrying,” she sighs. “It would be nice if I didn’t have to stand here anymore.”

Reports of violence

Data from the EenVandaag expert group shows that homosexuals are increasingly feeling unsafe. For example, more than half of LGBTI people surveyed perceive more negative reactions towards their community than in previous years. They encounter unfriendly signals not only on the street, but also on the Internet.

LGBTI people are also more likely to report violence, threats and other forms of intimidation. According to the country’s government, about 2,300 declarations were filed in 2020, a number that rose to 2,654 two years later.

“Before I started practicing Krav Maga, as a gay man, I felt increasingly unsafe in the city,” says Jan Pieter de Lugt (50), program coordinator and participant in these training courses, wiping the sweat from his mustache. “For example, I was scared when I kissed a man on the street at night or when I left a gay bar. Then there were groups of boys of about twenty-five who closed their eyes and shouted nasty things. I think, I hope, they had a drink. The current climate scared me. I wanted to be able to protect myself if anything happened to me.”

At the same time, it feels like he’s not doing Krav Maga just for himself, he says. “If I see someone being persecuted, I dare to intervene now. I didn’t have the courage to do this before. I would avoid and fear confrontation. I’m more confident in myself. It’s nice to be able to contribute to the safety of someone else.”

Photo by Simon Lenskens

Not realistic

Thys de Bresseur, 58, places his glasses tightly on the bridge of his nose before beginning his exercises. The hands of his sparring partner standing behind him are squeezing Ty’s upper body. De Bresseur then squeezes his training buddy’s hand. He shakes his hips and smoothly dives under the armpit of his “attacker.” As soon as he breaks free of his grip, a smile plays on his lips.

“It’s nice to be here with other LGBTI people. I feel safe. You know for sure that no one will look at you funny because of your sexual orientation or gender,” says De Bresser, a trans man. “In addition, many here had to deal with aggression and unpleasant experiences. In this regard, we have a lot in common. We can talk about this with each other and share the suffering. The queer association definitely has added value.”

De Bresseur says he has been sexually and physically abused in the past. “Although Krav Maga also keeps me fit, I started training mainly because I wanted to become more resilient. When I was beaten in the past, I remained silent. I couldn’t stand it and froze. I was an easy victim,” says De Bresser. “Thanks to all the exercises here, I basically know what to do.”

However, he calls learning realistic rather than realistic. “No one here is going to hurt me. Maybe when I actually get attacked, I’ll panic again,” he says. “I don’t know how good these methods will be. And I hope I never have to find out.”

Juul Kinhuis (18) looks at the rest of the group, which consists mostly of sweaty middle-aged men. Kinhuis, unlike many other participants in the training, says he was never physically attacked. “I know some of their stories. It’s very difficult, I’m glad that this has never happened to me before,” says Kinhuis. “I’m still young, maybe I’ll experience it later.”

The Internet helped Kinhuis realize that there was a lot of strange hatred out there. “News sites are full of reports of abuse against homosexuals, and on social media I saw that transgender people are often subjected to verbal abuse. Each time it was a shock. However, I wasn’t very scared. I just realized that there are people who don’t have the interests of queer people in mind, I mean. You never know who you will meet on the street; For me, Krav Maga is a kind of precaution.”

Share Write to the editor