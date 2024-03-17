This morning, the Russian embassy in Mexico reported that the Russian citizen who was kidnapped this Saturday has already been released.

According to information revealed through its social networks, the Russian embassy explained that his release occurred without paying the ransom requested by the kidnappers.

“According to the information available at the moment, the kidnapped Russian is now at the Reynosa police station. She was released without paying the kidnappers the requested ransom,” the Russian embassy posted on her X account.

This Saturday, the Russian Embassy in Mexico reported that a citizen of its country was kidnapped in the north of the country while traveling from Monterrey to Reynosa with her friends.

“About the kidnapping of a Russian citizen in Mexico: Currently, the media is reporting that a Russian citizen was kidnapped in Northern Mexico. According to the information the Embassy has, she traveled in a vehicle from Monterrey to the city of Reynosa, accompanied by her Mexican acquaintances.

March 17, 2024

