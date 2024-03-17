Antalya, March 17, 2024 – Italy Karate won seven medals at the Premier League in Antalya, Turkey. The Azzurri performed superbly: they won two silvers and five bronzes.

Racing history – fijlkam.it

Let’s start with the two finals played by Luca Maresca in the 67 kg weight category and Viola Lallo in the 55 kg weight category. Both qualified yesterday after a flawless run, today they had to give up respectively to the Moroccan Said Oubaya and the Kazakh Bella Samasheva. Nice double silver for Maresca and Lallo!

Instead, 5 bronze medals went to Pamela Bodey and Silvia Semeraro in the -68 kg category, Matteo Avanzini in the +84 kg category, Danilo Greco in the -60 kg category and Alessio Ginami in kata.

The first final of the day was an all-Italian affair, pitting Danilo Greco against Christian Sabatino for the podium in the -60kg division. Greco won 6-1.

In the 68 kg weight category, Pamela Bodey met with the Saudi Heidariozcheloi and beat her with a score of 1-0, and Silvia Semeraro met with the Greek Peppa and also won with a score of 5-1.

Back in kumite, the last fight for bronze was fought by Matteo Avanzini against the athlete from Cuaraçao Timmermans.

Finally, in the men’s kata, Alessio Ginami beat Japan’s Kazumasa Moto 42.20 to 42.20, also earning another international medal.

However, fifth place went to Christian Sabatino and Sirya Mancinelli, who unfortunately could not achieve what remains an excellent result in this Turkish Premier League.

Here are all the results.

Photo of Fiilkam