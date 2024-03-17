Without pointing out any color, Jorge Álvarez Máynez accused that different political parties accepted financing from organized crime for their electoral campaigns and also “bent” to criminal groups so that they would take security positions in their localities.

This is what the presidential candidate of Movimiento Ciudadano said from Huimanguillo, Tabasco, where he accompanied Minés de la Fuente on a walk at the start of his campaign for the governorship of the State, in which he promised the people of Tabasco that, if he obtains victory in the next elections, will prevent crime from taking over the Entity.

“We are in a very difficult moment. There is a lot of cowardice, there is a lot of corruption. Politicians have accepted financing from organized crime, they accept that organized crime appoints their security secretaries; We have a bent political class, kneeling before organized crime, and that began not this six-year term, as the PRI wants us to believe, as the PAN wants us to believe, it began with Felipe Calderón, it continued with Peña Nieto and unfortunately that security strategy is not implemented. has changed,” he said.

