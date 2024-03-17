Milan, March 18, 2024 – Fiorentina announced “that CEO Joe Barone is currently hospitalized in the cardiac surgical intensive care unit of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan under the direction of Professor Zangrillo. The clinical condition is critical but stable,” explains the Alta club. “Barone is currently being treated with the most advanced treatments in terms of support and maintenance of cardiac function. A new update will be released tomorrow,” concludes Fiorentina.

