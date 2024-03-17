Los Angeles, March 17, 2024 – Jannik Sinner’s 19-match winning streak ended, undefeated since November 2023. The Azzurro surrendered on the Italian night to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the ATP Indian tournament. Wells (read here). The Spaniard will face Russian Daniil Medvedev, whom he will meet again in the final of the Californian tournament.

Words by Jannik Sinner – supertennistv.it

“It didn’t go the way I wanted, but I still made the semi-finals in Indian Wells, which is still a great result. Carlos played a great match, but I made a mistake.” This is a summary of Jannik Sinner’s thoughts at the press conference.

With this loss, his streak ended with a score of 19. “You know, I don’t think about it too much. I stayed positive throughout the series and I’m still positive because I still got a great result. The next tournament is in Miami and I’m focused on that.”

During the match, Sinner explained: “I was too predictable. Darren Cahill told me, we talked a bit about it in the dressing room and I agree with him. I kept doing the same thing over and over again, and it made me feel a little mentally bad. Tennis is a balance sport. You hit hard, then sometimes you have to slow down a little. I misunderstood many rights. It was me who made the mistake and I need to understand why. Anyway, the match we played remains a great match, there were some really interesting exchanges. Carlos deserved to win, I wish him good luck in the final.”

Having clearly lost the first set, Carlos Alcaraz responded by changing his forehand position: moving further back and out. “I noticed that,” the Italian explained at a press conference, “but you also have to try to get into the opponent’s mind a little bit. If you move further back, it’s because you’re expecting the ball to come out to the right, and then maybe you can go left. [verso il centro delle righe], and then at the next point it may change. Of course, I could have done a couple of things better today, but that’s the fun of tennis. Next time I will try to go out on the field more prepared.”

Alcaraz, Sinner admitted, “showed a lot, it was impressive to play against him. You’re probably prepared for him to take certain shots, for him to try short passes. He moves very well around the field, and here, where the ball bounces a lot, it’s difficult to take him away because he hits shots with a lot of spin. But today I was too predictable. In the first set I played very well, then when I saw that my opponent was in difficulty, I just tried to stay firm and not force him to move. So I became too predictable.”

The first set remains a manifesto of the quality that the color blue can express. Tennis that improves against friendly rival Alcaraz, whom he beat in his last two straight matches, in Miami and Beijing in 2023. “Indian Wells is one of the best places to play tennis. There were two young players on the pitch who gave it their all in front of a packed stadium, which was nice. I wanted to win, of course. But in the future there will be games that I will win and games that I will lose, there is nothing I can do about it. The most important thing is to always give 100%, and I did that.”

Sinner also showed some physical difficulties in the third set. He touched his leg, then fell while trying to retrieve the ball and injured his wrist. “Small problems,” he explained at a press conference. After the fall, serving became a little more difficult, and Carlos, of course, made the situation even more difficult. This puts a lot of pressure on you. He changed a couple of things in tactics that I will have to analyze for the future. That’s a positive aspect of tennis.”

Photo internazionaliBNLditalia.com/Sposito