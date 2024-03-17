The National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) instructed the Chamber of Deputies to deliver the list of reforms approved to eradicate political violence against women based on gender, from 2010 to January 10, 2024, specifying the name of the regulations, the date of approval and the purpose of the reform.

“People, but, above all, women, have a legitimate interest in knowing what the norms are, the laws that exist in this country regarding issues of political violence. Therefore, they ask their representatives, who are installed in the Chamber of Deputies, about this legislative work,” highlighted Commissioner Norma Julieta del Río Venegas, when presenting the case before the Plenary.

She maintained that the recent commemoration of International Women’s Day made it clear that efforts to promote women’s participation in politics and decision-making cannot be paused.

“The agenda that protects women cannot continue to be postponed. Some examples of reforms waiting to be voted on are: establishing parameters for the sanction of institutional violence; autonomy of women in public policies; gender parity in the Foreign Service ; reduction in the wage gap; work environment free of harassment, labor and sexual harassment in the workplace,” explained the Commissioner.

In response to the requester, the Chamber of Deputies indicated the steps to follow to consult on its portal the initiatives presented in the different Legislatures, as well as the electronic link of the Parliamentary Gazette, to search with a keyword for the initiatives related to the topic of your interest.

Dissatisfied, the person presented an appeal for review before the INAI, through which he stated that, if he continued with the steps suggested by the Chamber of Deputies, he would not be certain of having used all the search criteria or “keywords” and would not have the security that he found all the reformed legislation on the matter.

In arguments, the Chamber of Deputies reiterated its response; However, when analyzing the case, the presentation of Commissioner Del Río Venegas determined that she did not carry out the necessary steps to provide certainty to the person about the search for information, since it is not noted that she has forwarded the request to her administrative units. competent.

In this regard, it was found that the Gender Equality Commission, the General Directorate of the Institutional Archive System, the Specialized Reference Subdirectorate, the Libraries Directorate and the Systematized Information Subdirectorate have powers to obtain the required information.

Furthermore, it was concluded that, although it provided the steps to consult certain initiatives on the matter, it did not provide legal certainty that this information is the only one it has.

Therefore, the INAI Plenary decided to modify the response of the Chamber of Deputies and instructed it to carry out a new search in the competent administrative units, without omitting the aforementioned, in order to provide the requesting person with the list of the reforms. approved to eradicate political violence against women based on gender, from 2010 to January 10, 2024, with the name of the regulations, the date of approval and the purpose of the reform.

