Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas resigned after falling out with Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyt?. Photo/E Blazevic/LRT

VILNIUS – Lithuanian Minister of Defense (Menhan) Arvydas Anusauskas resigned from his position. This happened after he was involved in a dispute with Prime Minister (PM) Ingrida Šimonytė.

Lithuania is a former Soviet country in the Baltic region which has become a member of NATO.

Shortly after resigning, Ausauskas admitted that he was offered to swap positions with another politician.

“It is hoped to do more and faster during the remainder of the government’s term than has been done so far to make Lithuania feel safe,” PM Šimonytė wrote on Facebook on Saturday, one day after leaked information about Anušauskas’ resignation sparked speculation .

“A lot has been done, but nine months is a short time and the Seimas session [Parlemen] “This is very important for making decisions that require maximum involvement,” he continued.

Anusauskas submitted his resignation letter to PM Simontye on Friday evening, but so far no one has commented on the reasons.

According to Šimonytė, the resignation has nothing to do with the sudden change in Lithuania’s national security conditions or any negative news about the performance of the Ministry of Defense.

“I regret that the leak of this information has given rise to various speculations. “However, I want to emphasize that the government is a political entity and therefore changes in government occur when such changes are necessary,” continued Simontye, as quoted from LRT, Sunday (17/3/2024).

Anušauskas mendakan metupanan dengan President Gitanas Nausėda on Saturday morning.