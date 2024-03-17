The original Grand Prix was without a doubt a revolutionary leap forward in racing simulation technology. However, there’s also no denying the fact that the game, with its flat polygonal graphics, felt a little like the result of an afternoon of paper crafting in kindergarten.

The successor, 1996’s Grand Prix 2, used a then-new technique called texture mapping, which allowed cars and tracks to be covered with sponsor names in the same way as on television. The only thing missing was the matching voice of young Olav Mol.

The most realistic game at that time

At the time of its release, Grand Prix 2 was unparalleled in terms of simulation. He has recreated the sport in all its complexity thanks to highly innovative software written by the brilliant programmer Geoff Crammond. Every car and track from the 1994 season was there, and the handling was a true test of your skill, and it was the last thing you wanted to hear if you accidentally ran your car into Ukyo Katayama for the third race in a row.

As with the previous game in the series, you had a choice of additional driving aids at your disposal, from traction control to brake assist. Considering that most players have tried to control their 800 horsepower Formula 1 car by pressing buttons on their PC keyboard, you can leave “optional” here.

Perhaps Grand Prix 2 was too realistic?

A strange, but in keeping with the harsh reality, addition for true masochists was the ability to mark a whole page of potential, completely random misfortunes, including engine burnout or suspension destruction. Exactly what you crave in round 71 of 72.

This dedication to precision also led to real results when then-rookie Jacques Villeneuve, practicing on the track for his second Grand Prix, set his car on pole for the 1996 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. You just wonder what he was playing when he completely destroyed his car there in 1999…