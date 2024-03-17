Official announcement from Buckingham Palace, the English are increasingly worried about the situation of the royal family

In recent weeks, one topic has certainly kept all readers glued to their screens and magazines. The royal family of England continues to make people talk with gossip and announcements; we are all aware of the state of health of King Charles III but today a new official statement arrived from Buckingham Palace, let’s find out together what is happening.

Subjects in turmoil over Buckingham Palace’s announcement

The family most loved by the English and beyond continues to find itself at the center of scandals, gossip and important news. As we can all imagine, England’s most powerful family finds itself making important decisions and is therefore often at the center of national politics. But in this case the new announcement from Buckingham Palace would not concern politics, or at least there is no certainty.

In fact, there are several hypotheses at stake, according to the BBC announcement, it seems that in the next few hours, an official statement will arrive from Buckingham Palace. Various hypotheses are on the table, including the abdication of King Charles III, given his health conditions, in favor of Prince William. Second hypothesis, Queen Camilla’s break from institutional pledges could hide something else. And the most popular would concern Kate and William.

In fact, according to some rumors, the situation between William and Kate could be very tense. One of the hypotheses would concern an alleged separation. In fact, many think that William has found his old friend again and is also thought to be a lover and this would have led to the breakup between the two. While the other, linked to the modified photo of Kate, concerns the princess’s state of health. Even the woman’s absence would have caused a lot of talk, given the secret surgery she underwent. The English media, on several occasions, have hypothesized that Kate’s pathology is much more serious than expected. Another hypothesis would concern Harry’s return to the royal ranks, although this seems to be the least likely hypothesis. Everyone is waiting for the official announcement from Buckingham Palace.