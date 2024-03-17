photo by Marisa Ronci

CALTANISSETTA – Fabio Martorana’s new single, “Sono happy to let you know” (Warner Music), produced and arranged by Giancarlo Amendola, is on the radio. «The notes and lyrics of this single arise from the memory I have of my Grandfather. An extremely sweet and sensitive grandfather, poet and writer, he loved to write his poems and spread his artistic inspiration in ‘that rose garden’ where I spent many days with him, nourished by his writings – says Fabio Martorana – Grandfather shared many of his poems which, entranced, I remained listening to. The rose garden was a magical place for both of us ‘we remain alone in this magic’ a place just ours, where everything was possible, where art, love, nature and magic blended in unison, giving us the moment of the eternal. With this heartfelt and emotional single, I want to convey the values ​​of the past, the pure, genuine ones, important values ​​to cherish.”

«My producer Giancarlo Amendola wrote this splendid script which then developed in a stupendous setting, in the midst of nature, and the typical scents of winter plants, where I immediately felt enveloped and free to express myself, to be able express my sensations and emotions and I feel satisfied – continues Martorana – hoping to be able to convey everything I felt in those moments inside me to those who will see the video clip which was shot in an enchanting location, located in Pontinia, in Increase nursery, identified by my manager Marisa Ronci. I was immediately struck by the entrance and when I entered, I really understood that I was in a magnificent place, dare I say “magical””.