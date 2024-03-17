Milan, March 17, 2024 – Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone is admitted to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan in a very serious condition after feeling unwell at around 3:00 pm while at a hotel in Cavenago di Brianza , a few hours before the match with Fiorentina. Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. Chock in the purple group and the club immediately asked not to go ahead with the match, which was in fact “rescheduled” as appeared on the stadium’s big screens at around 5pm, an hour before kick-off.

Barone suffered a cardiac arrest and was helped by Fiorentina staff, in particular the team doctor, who immediately called for help. At that moment, Fiorentina was at the Devereaux Hotel, near the A4, waiting for a transfer to Bergamo for the match. The conditions of Barone, a US citizen, immediately turned out to be very serious: for this, 118 sent a medical car and an ambulance to the area, with the help of which the director of Viola was transported to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan under code red. The doctors left their prognosis, and the manager was hospitalized in intensive care.

The Fiorentina club immediately asked Serie A, in agreement with Atalanta, to postpone the match. An hour before the match, Lega Calcio published an official notice that the match had been postponed. However, there was less than an hour left before the start of the match, and many had already gathered at the stadium. There, a statement was also read over the loudspeakers, and the stewards asked those present to leave the sports facility. There was no shortage of timid whistles. It is not yet known when the injury will be restored, given also the very busy calendar of the two teams participating in European competition, as well as Fiorentina in the Italian Cup. In fact, Fiorentina had not yet reached Bergamo: staff, managers and players were still worried about the health of their general manager. The memory immediately went to Davide Astori, the defender who died in a Udine hotel before a match due to a heart problem in 2018 at the age of 31. Coach Vincenzo Italiano, sporting director Nicolas Burdisso, captain Cristiano Biraghi and other players made it to San Raffaele, while members of the Barone family – his wife, who lives in Florence, and his four children in the United States – also set off. join your relative in the hospital. (Photo: acffiorentina.com)

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.