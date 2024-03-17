Christel Middeldorp (50) has a twelve-year-old son who loves Harry Potter, so in her inaugural address recently (she was appointed professor of family psychiatry at the Amsterdam UMC) she mentioned the early years of Harry Potter and Tom Riddle, alias Lord Voldemort. as an example to explain what her research is about. Thus, according to her, she lured her son into the university auditorium. His mother is cute in a toga, just like the teachers at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Christel Middeldorp (Breda 1973) is Professor of Family Psychiatry at the University of Amsterdam UMC, Arkin and Level.

She leads the academic workshop GESEN: Family-Centered Mental Health Work.

From 2017 to 2023, she worked as a professor in Brisbane, Australia.

Why many neglected or abused children develop mental disorders, but not all children, is what interests Christel Middeldorp. She believes her profession should pay more attention to children who survive well despite injury, and explains why this happens. In her inaugural lecture, she mentioned the emotionally severely neglected children in Romanian orphanages under dictator Ceausescu. After his death at the end of 1989, some of them were adopted by English families who gave them as much love as possible. In adulthood, 80 percent had psychological complaints. But not 20 percent.

Harry Potter had a difficult childhood. He grew up with his aunt, who treated him like Cinderella. Slept in the cupboard under the stairs while his cousin dabbled in the job. At Hogwarts, where he enters at age eleven, he learns that his parents did not die in an accident, as he had always been told, but were killed by Voldemort. Harry’s mother was able to save her young child shortly before her death. And Tom Riddle cut Voldemort? Also a bad boy. His mother, a nasty and evil woman, died an hour after his birth. By then his father had already disappeared. Tom Riddle grew up in an orphanage, where he became an annoying and aggressive boy. “Two children with similar injuries,” says Christel Middeldorp a few weeks after her first lecture in a canteen in Hilversum, near her home. “However, one turns into a psychopath, and the other turns into a hero.”

The interaction of genes and environment determines your vulnerability to psychological complaints.

You used them as an example to highlight the influence of genes.

“Yes, because it’s too easy to say that someone became a psychopath because of a bad childhood. It’s more subtle. You are never defined solely by the circumstances you encounter in your life. It’s also genes. The interaction of genes and environment determines your vulnerability to psychological complaints. It’s both. In the consulting room, I prefer to use the pitcher model. You start life with a genetic predisposition that makes your risk of a certain outcome high or low. If the bank is already quite full by the time you are born, then sometimes it only takes one unfortunate event for you to exceed the limit. And vice versa. If the pitcher is almost empty, a lot of bad things have to happen before you develop mental illness.”

The proportion of genes in one state is greater than in the other.

“For anxiety and depression, this figure is lowest at 40 percent. For behavioral problems and ADHD, heritability is estimated at 80 percent. This does not mean that the child of a parent with ADHD will also develop ADHD 80 percent of the time. It’s about opportunity. That 80 percent only goes so far as to explain differences between people.”

In the counseling room, you must recognize that psychological complaints are the result of many factors.

Your genetic predisposition, you might say, is not only related to the environment in which you grow up, but also influences it.

“Look at kids with behavioral problems or ADHD. They receive more negative reactions than children who usually do what they are asked. Anxious children most often have parents who protect them. Then you might think: This defensive attitude creates anxiety in children. But anxious children themselves evoke such a defensive attitude. So yes, if you have a genetic predisposition to psychological complaints, you are more likely to be exposed to an environment that is unfavorable to your development. Suffering is associated with unhappiness.”

That’s why it’s worth taking a closer look at the parents of a child with psychological complaints?

“In the consultation room, you should be aware that psychological complaints are the result of many factors, with the result that cause and effect are often no longer distinguishable. So yes, if a child has complaints, look at the family too. And if an adult has psychological complaints, look at the children. This seems obvious, but in practice it is unlikely to happen.”

In your inaugural lecture, you talked about the connection between maternal depression during pregnancy and the child’s later psychological complaints.

“This link has been demonstrated repeatedly, but a large population-based study in Norway found that the baby’s complaints did not arise because the effects of maternal depression during pregnancy were delayed so long. If you look at all the family factors, it turns out that the child’s depressive complaints in the future are directly related only to the mother’s depression at that time. And even then, most depression in a child is explained by genetic predisposition.”

You also need to map the environment, DNA alone will never be enough.

What does this mean for treatment?

“Late-term maternal depression is, of course, associated with depression during pregnancy. If treating this depression prevents the mother from becoming depressed again later in life, you will prevent the baby from becoming depressed. Although it will never be possible to completely exclude this, given the genetic structure of the child. The same goes for child abuse. Children’s psychological complaints are only partly caused by the child abuse itself. There is also a connection with the child’s genetic predisposition to psychological complaints, and probably also with other adverse environmental factors, such as poverty. Tom Riddle has neither his genes nor his environment. He eventually becomes a psychopath. He could also become depressed, but apparently externalizing fits better with his gene makeup.”

Harry Potter?

“He has his own genetic package. And at Hogwarts he is the headmaster’s favorite, and Tom Riddle is treated with suspicion from the very beginning. Just as negativity begets negativity, positivity begets positivity.”

You advocate taking DNA samples from every child examined.

“The more data you have, the better you can predict what the rate will be. Are these complaints one-off? Will they be repeated? You also need to map the environment, DNA alone will never be enough. But thanks to this, you can identify the group with the highest risk profile and offer the best treatment.”

