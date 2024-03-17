A volcano in Iceland erupted this Saturday afternoon, marking its fourth activity in a period of 3 months, expelling torrents of orange lava that illuminated the night sky.

Iceland’s Meteorological Office warned for weeks that magma, which is semi-molten rock, was building up underground, making an eruption likely.

In addition, he reported that the eruption has generated a crack in the earth approximately 3 kilometers long, located between the Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains, on the Reykjanes peninsula.

When the eruption began, hundreds of people were evacuated from the Blue Lagoon hot springs resort, one of Iceland’s main tourist attractions, according to the national broadcaster RUV.

No flight disruptions were reported at nearby Keflavik airport, which is Iceland’s main airport.

The eruption site is a few kilometers northeast of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people, about 50 kilometers southwest of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, which was evacuated before the initial eruption in December. Some residents who had returned to their homes were evacuated again on Saturday.

In Iceland, which sits in a volcanic area of ​​the North Atlantic, eruptions occur periodically, and the country has a lot of experience in dealing with them. The one that has caused the most disruption in recent times was that of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which occurred in 2010, which released large clouds of ash into the atmosphere and caused widespread closures of airspace throughout Europe.

No deaths have been confirmed from any of the recent eruptions, but one worker was reported missing after falling into a fissure opened by the volcano.

