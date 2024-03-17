Iceland faces a new volcanic eruption, the fourth since December 2023. According to information from the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the presence of lava was recorded since the night of last Saturday, March 16, in a new volcanic fissure on the peninsula of Reykjanes. This generated more than 80 small earthquakes and led the Icelandic Police to declare a state of emergency to mobilize the required help.

Images captured by the IMO show the bright magma flow about 3 kilometers long, destroying everything in its path, including roads and homes. Specialists estimate that the origin of this new fissure, measuring 2.9 kilometers, was very close to the one that occurred on February 8.

After a new volcanic eruption in Iceland, lava has already reached areas such as Grindavíkurveg and Grindavík. Photo: @RUVfrettir/Twitter

“It is a similar place. The main difference is that this crack extends a little further south,” Kristín Jónsdóttir, head of the Norwegian Meteorological Agency, told the Icelandic media Rúv.

Due to the threat posed by the lava, the evacuation of the 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik was ordered; the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland’s most famous tourist spots; and the Svartsengi power plant, which provides electricity and water service to more than 30,000 people.

Aerial monitoring carried out in Iceland after a new volcanic eruption. Photo: AFP

It would be the strongest eruption

The new volcanic eruption that affects Iceland has not taken this Nordic nation by surprise, since its meteorological service warned, for weeks, that a certain amount of magma had been accumulating underground, predicting an eruption.

In this sense, geologist Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson told the Icelandic media Rúv that this latest eruption is considered the most powerful. “It won’t be long before it flows over the Grindavíkurvegur road,” he said, referring to the main connection to the city of Grindavík.

Worker analyzes magma from a new volcanic eruption in Iceland. Photo: @RUVfrettir/Twitter

Why are there so many volcanic eruptions in Iceland?

Iceland is a country with a large number of volcanoes due to its location under the Eurasian tectonic plate and the North American tectonic plate, known as the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

In total, it has 130 volcanoes, of which 33 are regularly active. The strongest eruption recorded in recent years was that of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in 2010. This caused enormous clouds of ash that caused the closure of air traffic in much of Europe, grounding some 100,000 flights and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of their homes.