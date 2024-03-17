A bitter taste remains in Matteo Garrone’s mouth over the failure of his ‘I Captain’ Oscar in 2024. “Honestly we could have won it if we had had the same chances as the other competitors but that wasn’t the case. To win the Oscar, where it was nominated for best foreign film, you need to have carried out long and expensive promotional campaigns supported by important distributors, and it wasn’t our case. Even some releases in the United States and England were wrong in timing”, said the director interviewed on the stage of the Petruzzelli theater on the second day of the 15th edition of the Bifest, the International Bari Film festival, by moderator David Grieco, who asked him to comment on the missed Oscar award. “No one told us what we should actually do, such as enter the film in all the categories,” he added.

“We discovered that at the Oscars we don’t all start from the same position. There are 10,000 voters in the final phase and it was almost impossible for us to show it to everyone. I still have a bit of regret, because we had all the cards in order – he continued Garrone – but let’s also think about how the English, for example, have more than 900 voters while the Italian voters are just over a hundred. In short, there were a whole series of factors – he explained – which were to our disadvantage. But some , there, told me that he was surprised that Seydou Sarr, for example, had not been nominated for best leading actor.”

Garrone, who chose the Bifest as his first outing after his American stay, received great applause over the closing credits of ‘Io Capitano’, followed by a very long standing ovation upon his entry into the stalls of the Petruzzelli Theater accompanied by the director of Felice Laudadio demonstration. “The best welcome of my entire career”, he commented, visibly moved. Tonight, again at the Petruzzelli, he will receive the ‘Mario Monicelli’ Award for best Italian director and the ‘Federico Fellini Platinum Award’.

Regarding the harshness of many images and situations in the film, Garrone said that “reality is even harsher and therefore I had to work in subtraction because, if we showed with greater realism what really happens during the journeys of African migrants, paradoxically it risked being seen as false”. “I tried to humanize the numbers – he said about the characters – because behind the numbers we read in the newspapers there are people like us, like our children, people who have dreams, of having something more than what they have. Then, compared to the past, today there is the element of globalization, with social media spreading images that are false promises, illusory dreams.”

“I had been thinking about this film for 8 years until I realized that I could only do it by always being together with those who have actually experienced the tragic situations in which emigrants find themselves. I could say that I co-directed it, when I wasn’t even I was a spectator of filming directed by them. I placed myself as an intermediary at the service of their stories and their tales, and it is thus – underlined Garrone – that a film was born that I consider true, sincere. In this regard, it strikes me mind that one of the many production misadventures I experienced in making this film was also the rejection of Eurimages, the European fund that had supported all my films up until then. I was then told, informally, that the rejection was due to the fact that it was wrong, according to the members of the commission, to treat such a dramatic theme as if it were an adventure film”.

“The strength of the film is in the strength of its actors, especially Seydou and Moustapha”, continued Garrone, focusing on the young protagonists. “I want to tell an episode linked to Seydou’s choice. Moustapha, at the time of the casting, was already attending a small acting school while Seydou had never acted before, although both his mother and sister – he specified – were amateur actresses. The Seydou’s dream, and it still is now, is only to play football and in fact on the day of the casting in Dakar, which his mother had insisted on his participation, he didn’t show up, preferring to go and play. she noticed – continued the director – she immediately went to get him from the football field but when they returned to the casting location, everyone who could fit had already entered, so they took a taxi to go home. During the journey , however, Seydou realized that he had forgotten his house keys at the casting location and so they went back. And once there, he was noticed and invited in. Selected for a second audition session, once again he didn’t want to go, my mother insisted so much, and then it happened the way it happened. The ending of ‘I Captain’, ultimately, also metaphorically expresses his victory against his insecurities.”

The biggest challenge while shooting the film? “Definitely filming without understanding what the actors were saying – he replied – I don’t know how to speak Wolof (a language spoken in Senegal, ed.). But I thought that if I then discovered that some lines that were spoken did not correspond to those in the script , I could have fixed it with subtitles. Fortunately that didn’t happen also because I risked making a fool of myself.” The film ‘I Captain’ continues its journey across the world. “In April we will be in Senegal for a tour that will start from Dakar and then include various stops in the country with caravans and projection equipment in places where there are no cinemas, just as they used to do in the past”, concluded Garrone.